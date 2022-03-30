Bill McAdams wants to implement good business practices in government

When Bill McAdams, 48, of White Plains heard that Koven Brown, who represents Alabama House District 40 in Montgomery, was retiring, he decided to run for his office.
For about five years, McAdams had been thinking about the importance of making the state government run more efficiently.
“I have worked with Koven through the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council to obtain equipment for the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department,” said McAdams, who serves as its fire chief. Also, he is a general contractor for commercial buildings and manufactures firearms with a Type 7 federal firearms license.
“I understand the importance of defending America’s Second Amendment liberties,” he said.
With 30 years of business experience, McAdams hopes to help government officials find solutions to problems in a timely manner as he and his employees do when tackling problems they confront.
His company, Grace Contracting, LLC, has contracts to renovate the buildings belonging to American companies across eight states, such as Hardees, Bojangles, Captain D’s, Arby’s and others. One local project was to transform the Jacksonville Hardees into Backyard Burgers.
He said government officials should recognize the importance of communicating well with others.
“In business, we must do whatever it takes to accomplish a goal,” McAdams said. “In government, politicians get so divisive along party lines that they forget who it is they are working for.”
One such issue is with taxation. McAdams said the sales-and-use tax that Alabama imposes on businesses, including farmers, holds owners back from making higher profits. Lifting the sale-and-use tax would save the business owners funding capital, which could be used to hire more employees and purchase more equipment. Then, there would be more income tax for the state.
“For instance,” McAdams said, “when a farmer buys a tractor, he must pay a sales-and-use tax on it and then get taxed when he sells his product. That’s a lot of taxes, and we are the only one of nine surrounding states that has a sales-and-use tax on agricultural equipment. We need to repeal this tax.”
He said the government should consider doing away with the sales-and-use tax for businesses, too. Doing so would help enable businesses to make more profit, provide more jobs and also pay more income tax.
McAdams also hopes to do whatever it takes to reform education, motivated, in part, by a grandmother who was a teacher.
“We need to ensure that each student in Alabama has a multitude of options for the career path of their choosing,” he said. “We need to make sure that not one child is left behind and, lastly, we need to ensure that each child is given the love and support necessary to assist them in establishing and achieving their goals.”
McAdams said he also wishes to bring more civility and less divisiveness to politics.
“There is no red and blue,” he said. “There is only red, white and blue. Some politicians act like children throwing crayons at each other.”
McAdams and his wife, Jeanie, have three children, Jadee Grace, age 19; Paisley, 11, and Israel, five.
Jacksonville’s building inspector, Mark Williams, said McAdams does everything by the book and would make a great politician.
“Bill is not only a general contractor but also a licensed home builder, a master plumber and probably more,” Williams said. “He does a lot for the community and is a kind, great guy.”