Bears wandering the area

On Saturday, Alexis Holliday walked out into the parking lot of Classic Home Furnishings on U.S. 78 East in Oxford and saw a bear.
“I thought I was seeing things,” she said. “I yelled for my co-worker and watched it cross the highway. Then it ran through the parking lot of our store, and then it ran into the woods.”
Holliday wasn’t the only person to spot the bear or some of its friends.
Last week, Golden Springs resident Anne Bradshaw could not sit on her back porch and enjoy its wooded view. Her neighbors’ outdoor cameras had captured a black bear, a sighting that spooked them into staying indoors after dark. Other residents in the vicinity of Greenbrier-Dear Road and Golden Springs Roads were sharing stories of bear sightings, according to Bradshaw.
“We believe it’s gone now,” she said, “but it had been roaming through our neighborhood. My neighbors and I had been staying indoors after dark. I needed to go outdoors last night, and I didn’t see a thing.”
Sightings at any time of the year are common in northeast Alabama said Maryanne Gauldin, the conservation outreach coordinator for the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. It seems they prefer wandering around during the late summer weeks.
“This time of year, the juveniles are like aimless teenagers,” Gauldin said. “They don’t know where they’re going, and they don’t know where their next meal will be.”
Her advice is to have no interaction with a bear, which, if cornered, could be dangerous.
“If you see one, make sure it sees you, raise your arms above your head, shout and wave your arms. Shoo it away like you would a dog” she said, “and do not run from a black bear.”
Bears passing through the area or settling down here are attracted to the smell of food in garbage cans. Gauldin said homeowners should keep all garbage in closed cans. Bears are also attracted to food left on a grill, pet food set out in bowls and bird feeders.
Outdoor Alabama, the state-run website, states that the bear population in northeast Alabama is slowly increasing. They seem to be of the same subspecies that lives in northwest Georgia — American Black Bears.
A website that teaches more about bears is https//bearwise.org.
Gauldin asks if those who spot a bear visit Outdoor Alabama at www.outdooralabama.com they should fill out a report. In the search bar, type in “American Black Bears” and click on the link called “Make a report.” Gauldin encouraged residents to report a bear’s location, which helps officials develop a record of bear habitats.
