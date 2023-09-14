 Skip to main content
Bears wandering the area

Population slowly increasing, authorities say

Black bear in Calhoun County

An American Black Bear found its way to Calhoun County and has been surprising and spooking area residents. One Golden Springs resident said her neighbors and church members were sharing bear-sighting stories.

On Saturday, Alexis Holliday walked out into the parking lot of Classic Home Furnishings on U.S. 78 East in Oxford and saw a bear.

“I thought I was seeing things,” she said. “I yelled for my co-worker and watched it cross the highway. Then it ran through the parking lot of our store, and then it ran into the woods.”

