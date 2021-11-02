Bain’s Gap Road to close several weeks for maintenance

Beginning November 11, Bain’s Gap Road will be closed for up to 60 days for maintenance.
According to Steven Trull, refuge manager at Mountain Longleaf National Wildlife manager for the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the road will be closed between Iron Mountain Road and Moorman Mountain Overlook. A major culvert under the road is washing out and must be replaced before it collapses to prevent a long-term road closure.
Access from Choccolocco Road to Moorman Mountain Overlook and the Southridge trails will remain open.
Trull recommends caution near Bain’s Gap Road due to heavy equipment and road maintenance personnel.
For further information contact the Mountain Longleaf NWR Refuge manager at 256-848-6833 or email mountainlongleaf@fws.gov.