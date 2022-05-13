Authorities vigilant against illegal relations between prisoners, jail officers

In the wake of Lauderdale County corrections officer Vicky White’s apparent love affair with inmate Casey White, local officials weighed in on jailhouse romances and how common they actually are.
White’s escape with the convicted capital murderer went beyond breaking policy and ventured into illegal territory, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade. Speaking of Vicky White, Wade said as a trusted high-ranking employee, she would not have been questioned for transporting the inmate.
“This one had been a long-term employee, a high level employee, and had the trust of many people there,” Wade said. “And she violated that trust for whatever reason. It appears to be for a romantic relationship with an inmate — which is against the law.”
Jailhouse romances are more common than one would think, however. Wade said that in the period since he took office in October 2016, he has arrested six of his own corrections officers — some for bringing contraband into the jail, and some for romantic relationships with inmates.
Wade said a romantic relationship with an inmate is illegal; it’s a rule made plain to all potential employees.
“It’s crystal clear,” he added.
He also noted that employees who undertake these relationships and eventually get criminally convicted are charged with a sex offense. That’s because people who are in custody cannot consent to a sexual relationship, regardless of the ages of the people involved.
Wade told The Anniston Star of a particular corrections officer who had cultivated a romantic relationship with an inmate, in which the inmate was sending letters to his home. The officer would have to rush to get the mail before his wife got home.
“There’s a lot of temptation there,” Wade said. “They’re serving time, 12-hour shifts at a time. They’re in jail, too. They’re around bad influences all day long. It gives them a skewed view of life.”
Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Latonya Chames, who has been in law enforcement for 20 years, has experienced firsthand how powerful that temptation can be.
“Sometimes I tell all people before they venture into law enforcement — if you are not ethically sound and morally sound, corrections is not for you,” Chames said. “We work very closely with the inmates. We’re in there anywhere from 12-16 hours a day with them, five days a week. So you start to get to know them and they get to know you. And truthfully, they’re probably watching you more than you know. They tend to pick out people that tend to break the rules or are lax with the rules.”
Chames said the jail has a standard operating procedure that governs the facility. Calhoun County’s jail operates on the National Institute of Jailhouse Operations (NIJO), but some jails use a different set of standards. The policies and rules set forth by NIJO, some 700 in all, are based in law and in court decisions and are audited every year.
“We’re following the law, not what we think should be done,” Wade said.
Though jailers can receive training to obtain national certification, Wade said in the state of Alabama, that training isn’t required for a person to become a corrections officer. Wade said folks can just show up and work.
“When you’re dealing with human beings, it’s tough even when you have top trained staff,” Wade said. “Just imagine when you’re paid day labor rates and there is no training.”
The national certification training requires 40-60 hours worth of classes — which in the past had been funded with pistol permit fees, soon to be legally ended. Wade offers financial incentive to take these classes, but otherwise an officer’s participation is entirely voluntary.
Consequently, it’s possible to have a corrections officer with no training, being paid just $14 an hour, supervising inmates who in some cases can create temptation for that employee to do things against the law. Chames said inmates seek those who are vulnerable and look for jailers that might have a tendency to bend the rules.
“They’ll try something first. They’ll start small and if you bend any they know, ‘that officer — I can probably get them to do something,’” Chames said. “And it’s not so much about the romance. It’s about the con.”
Chames said it isn’t just with male officers, as we’ve seen in Vicky White’s case. She said she’s seen it with both male and female officers.
“For some reason they think the person loves them, and cares about them and nine times out of 10, it’s going to end tragically,” Chames said. “That officer is going to lose everything. And unfortunately like Vicky White, she ended up losing her life.”
Chames said working with inmates for most of the day, it’s easy to begin sympathizing with them, and if the jailer doesn’t “draw a solid line and say no,” the inmate knows that door is open.
“The next thing you know, you’re talking about things you’re not supposed to talk about, they’ll start asking you to bring things because eventually that’s what they’re going to do,” Chames said.
An inmate might offer a jailer — who makes $14 an hour — $500 to bring in a pack of cigarettes once, but therein lies an issue. The issue with entertaining the idea, Chames explained, is that it only takes one time for the corrections officer to bring in contraband for the inmate to know they have them on the hook. If the officer doesn’t continue to do it, all the inmate has to do is tell.
“We all know corrections officers are severely underpaid for the job,” Chames said. “The inmates know that all they need is that one time, for you to say yes that one time, because if you do it that one time — you can’t stop from there.”
Wade said he prides himself on being as transparent as possible with any wrongdoing inside his department.
“We’re supposed to be the good guys. We’re supposed to wear the white hats,” Wade said. “People have got to trust us and they’ve got to believe what I say is the truth. We can’t ‘allow’ this to happen.”
Wade said some departments might brush the indiscretion under the rug and simply fire the corrections officer. However, that isn’t how Wade does things at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department.
“Just because he stopped working here, it’s not over for me,” Wade said. “A lot of places can just fire them and get rid of them, and those people migrate to other law enforcement agencies and do it again. Here, if we can prove you broke the law, we’re going to arrest you.”
“If you break the law here, then you get what everybody else gets. And I think people appreciate that more,” Wade said.
The sheriff’s department in the past has even had an issue with those seeking employment there for the sole purpose of bringing in contraband or being closer to a loved one who is incarcerated there, according to Wade.
“How do you know,” Wade said. “I mean, you can screen employees all you want but what happens when you miss one?”
“You say well, ‘Don’t you search, don’t you do these other things?’ Well yeah, but they’re also trusted employees,” Wade said, making that point that if any company’s employees were searched by their employer each day, that company probably wouldn’t keep employees for very long.
“People don’t want to be treated like that,” Wade said.