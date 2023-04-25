Asa Carter ‘became another,’ says retired professor

An award-winning author and historian from North Carolina knows what it’s like to see a typical mid-century Southern man veer from an ordinary life into one of racial and cultural extremism — and eventually stirring up one of the great literary scandals in American history.
Such was the life of Asa Carter (1925-1979), a Calhoun County-born man who lived in Oxford and was a handsome drama student and football player at Oxford High School. He graduated in 1943 as a nonpolitical, bright student.
It was Asa Carter’s later years, however, that attracted the attention of the North Carolina author, Dan T. Carter, a professor emeritus at the University of North Carolina where he taught history for 40 years. He has received eight literary and history awards, including an Emmy for a documentary he wrote about George Wallace’s early years as a racist politician.
The author of five previous books, Dan Carter spoke about his sixth to an audience on April 18 at the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County. Titled “Unmasking the Klansman: The Double Life of Asa and Forrest Carter,” the book was summarized by its author for the library group as “the story of one man who became another.”
Specifically, it’s about Asa Carter’s duplicitous life before, during and after the period when he became a leader in the Ku Klux Klan.
Library director Teresa Kiser took note of local connections the author cites.
“Dan Carter’s book brings to light a figure from our area, including Anniston, Oxford and DeArmanville, that people were not even aware of. Anniston is very fortunate to have an Emmy-award winning author come and speak about his wonderful book.”
Carter, 82, spoke about how the two men had a similar start in life, even though they were from different states and never knew each other. One comparison is that both came from middle class families, by the standards of the 1930s and 1940s, and grew up on farms in the South — Asa near Dearmanville and Carter in Effingham, S.C. (Whether Asa Carter and Dan Carter are related remains an open question, based on the author’s research vs. what the New York Times was able to determine.)
Growing up in the era he did, Asa would certainly have been aware that the South was experiencing racial tension and resultant violence, which Dan Carter also realized. Through the years, while Asa’s extremism led him to become a leader in the Ku Klux Klan, Carter was studying the South and its history, later wanting to know why men, particularly Asa, became extremists.
“I took a different path,” Carter said, “I wanted to know how his went wrong.”
Another motivation for his latest work stemmed from the access he gained to the research and interviews done by the late Fred Burger, a former Anniston Star business and political writer. Burger had planned to write his own book about Asa before his death in 2018. Carter dedicated his book to Burger.
The differences widen
Asa wrote four fictional books, mostly westerns, but one, his most famous, is a story about the growing-up years of an Appalachian boy with an Native American grandmother.
The big difference between himself and Asa, said Carter, is that Asa went through a turning point when he was about 19 years old. He had been chosen to attend a naval officer training school because of his academic achievement in high school, but he never graduated because he could not master the required math skills.
After leaving the training school, he became a seaman on the USS Appling and began to associate with a group of seamen who were known as “right-wing political activists,” according to Carter’s new book.
Asa and his fellow seamen often gathered to read and study the teachings of Gerald Lyman Kenneth Smith, a far-right, white-supremist minister who founded the Christian Nationalist Crusade in 1942 and the America First Party in 1943. Smith became a presidential candidate in 1944.
Asa’s path veers even further
According to Carter, Asa left the Navy, but not before he had become a hero in the war. As a seaman in April of 1945, Asa volunteered to be the radio officer on a landing craft that took marines from ship to shore. The craft and crew were prime targets for the Japanese, but Asa succeeded in his role.
“His peers admired what he did,” Carter said, “but he never mentioned this for the rest of his life.”
Carter said Asa then began his college studies at the University of Colorado and afterward, became a commentator for the American State Rights Association’s Radio Program in Birmingham. His listeners said nothing about his comments against blacks, but one day, in 1955, he verbally attacked the National Council of Christians and pronounced Jews as pro-communist and anti-Christian. Asa’s rant cost him his job.
Carter told how Asa became the director of the North Alabama Division of the White Citizens Council. In 1956, Asa formed the secret Confederate Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. He also created a group he called his strike force, but out of the 40 to 50 members, only a handful of them showed up at a concert in 1956 where Nat King Cole was performing, one of the attackers being Annistonian Kenneth Adams.
The Klansmen beat singer Cole as he was performing onstage at the Birmingham Municipal Auditorium and gained empathy for him. Cole’s back was injured, but he returned onstage that night to sing to an all-black audience.
Next, the strike force members incited a group of 700 to 800 people who staged a riot in Clinton, Tenn., that resulted in dynamite blowing up a high school.
Both events caused the force’s members to begin backing away from Asa, who Carter said had the habit of never attending any of the racist attacks he planned.
Second Klan group worse than the first
Next, Asa formed an even more extremist group with some members from Anniston, according to Carter. The men set out one night in Birmingham with the express intention of attacking a Black man. (The book suggests this may have been as part of some kind of initiation.) As they drove, they saw a man and his girlfriend walking down a street, seized the man and castrated him. The man, Judge Edward Arone, was a handyman who was in no way involved in activism.
When news of the castration spread, Asa’s followers backed away from him even more. Frustrated, he went underground where his writing skills led to his work with then-governor George Wallace and the “brain trust” that supported Wallace’s segregationist views.
“In 1968, Wallace began to back off his racism when he decided to run for president,” Carter said.
“Wallace started emphasizing other issues, and [Asa] Carter broke with him.”
The author was studying the civil rights movement for one of his books and in the process figured out that Asa was the writer who penned Wallace’s words that described his first major political platform: “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.”
Asa changes his identity
Carter said Asa was frustrated and alone and decided to follow through on an idea he’d had since age 19: pretend to be a half-breed, Western hero, move out West and call himself Forrest Carter. In the early 1970s he changed his appearance and backstory, moved to Texas and began to write fiction.
Eventually, Asa made it big with his novel “The Rebel Outlaw: Josey Wales,” and became even more well known when Clint Eastwood starred in a movie version of the book. Asa wrote other well-critiqued books before he penned what has now become his most famous book, “The Education of Little Tree,” which led to his readers, and the rest of the country, learning who he really was.
In October of 1991, Dan Carter told the world, from information gathered during research, that Forrest Carter and Asa Carter were the same person. He wrote an editorial published in the New York Times that revealed that Forrest was Asa. The piece gave what Carter said was his “one week of fame.”
In the article, “The Transformation of a Klansman,” Carter described Asa as “a Ku Klux Klan terrorist, right-wing radio announcer, home-grown American fascist and anti-Semite, rabble-rousing demagogue and secret author” of Wallace’s 1963 pro-segregation speech.
The article created controversy as the millions of readers of “Little Tree” began to realize that the book which had been published as an autobiography was actually fiction, and that its author had been a leader in the Ku Klux Klan.
Teachers across the nation had to rethink their suggestion of making “Little Tree” required reading, and librarians had to reclassify the book.
Asa, who died in Texas, is buried at the DeArmanville United Methodist Church cemetery.
During the question-and-answer period for the author’s library remarks, several listeners contributed stories of their own about Asa’s life in Calhoun County. One was heard saying in a whisper that she was kin to him.
But before he finished speaking, Carter warned listeners that the same type of racism America experienced during the civil rights movement is back because of its spread on social media.
“This is a painful story for me and us,” he told them and then issued a message: “My story is partly a warning.”