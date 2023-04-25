 Skip to main content
Asa Carter ‘became another,’ says retired professor

Dan T. Carter speaks at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Carter’s latest book is ‘Unmasking the Klansman: The Double Life of Asa and Forrest Carter.’ On Tuesday, April 18, he spoke to the audience about Asa Carter, a long-time resident of Calhoun County in the Dearmanville area who was a skilled writer who wrote hate speeches against Blacks and Jews and later wrote western fiction. The speaker was a professor of history at the University of North Carolina where he holds the status of professor emeritus.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

An award-winning author and historian from North Carolina knows what it’s like to see a typical mid-century Southern man veer from an ordinary life into one of racial and cultural extremism — and eventually stirring up one of the great literary scandals in American history.

Such was the life of Asa Carter (1925-1979), a Calhoun County-born man who lived in Oxford and was a handsome drama student and football player at Oxford High School. He graduated in 1943 as a nonpolitical, bright student.

The story of ‘Unmasking the Klansman: The Double Life of Asa and Forrest Carter’ is about a man from DeArmanville who, during his high school years, moved with his family to Oxford where he was an outstanding student who became an extremist later in life. The book was written by Dan T. Carter, an award-winning author and historian. The book was made possible thanks to decades of research by Carter. Also contributing to the story is the research done by the late Fred Burger, a former Anniston Star reporter.
