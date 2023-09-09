Artist’s creations accent the music the band director chooses

At halftime on Friday night, the Pleasant Valley High School football crowd saw more than a band show. They also saw a display of art with a Las Vegas theme.
Just like the razzle-dazzle of that city, known for its spectacular entertainment venues, Friday’s football and band fans saw replicas of show girls, fancy Las Vegas hotels and a famous casino. The band and the art shined in the game against the West End High School team from Walnut Grove.
Band director Haley Jackson and Jacksonville artist Taylor Morgan Alwine, 27, combined forces to get the show done. Jackson picked out four musicians whose songs have been performed in Las Vegas: “Viva Las Vega,” one of Elvis’s most popular songs; “How Will I Know?” one of Whitney Houston’s famous tunes; “Copacabana,” made famous by Barry Manilow and “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele.
Alwine had painted several scenes where musicians perform in Las Vegas, including the MGM Pyramid, the Bellagio Hotel with its famous water fountain show and a cityscape that features a welcome sign and showgirls.
Jackson enjoys visiting Las Vegas, and she, too, likes the music that is often performed there. Back in May, she was searching for a theme for this fall’s field show and thought of the musicians she’d heard there.
The band director and artist had worked together in the past. A few years ago, when the field show’s theme was music from New York musicians, Alwine had painted backdrops featuring key sights in the Big Apple.
Alwine is a Jacksonville State University education major. She has always painted as a hobby, and she enjoys creating other kinds of art.
“I love using charcoal and graphite pencils to do sketch artwork,” Alwine said. “My family is artistic, and they have been supportive through the years with lessons and all.”
