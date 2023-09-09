 Skip to main content
PLEASANT VALLEY

Artist’s creations accent the music the band director chooses

viva art

Haley Jackson, left, directs the band at Pleasant Valley High School. Her friend Taylor Morgan Alwine painted this display of Las Vegas show girls and three other famous sites in that city.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

At halftime on Friday night, the Pleasant Valley High School football crowd saw more than a band show. They also saw a display of art with a Las Vegas theme.

Just like the razzle-dazzle of that city, known for its spectacular entertainment venues, Friday’s football and band fans saw replicas of show girls, fancy Las Vegas hotels and a famous casino. The band and the art shined in the game against the West End High School team from Walnut Grove.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 