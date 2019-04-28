The effort to clean up unexploded devices in Mountain Longleaf National Wildlife Refuge may soon grind to a halt because the Army Corps of Engineers is running out of money to clear up old artillery firing ranges, local officials say.
“Those ranges go back to World War II, when they shot everything they had into the side of the mountain, and what didn’t explode just rolled down the hill,” said Jason Odom, the attorney for the McClellan Development Authority.
The7,759-acre wildlife preserve northeast of Anniston, run by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, is one of the last relatively untouched examples of the longleaf pine ecosystem once found widely across the Southeast. Old-growth longleaf pine waswidely used by the British navy for wooden shipbuilding, and longleafs supporteda turpentine industry.
Logging destroyed most of the oldest stands of longleaf, but the Army preserved some of Calhoun County’s most pristine forests by accident. The wildlife preserve was once part of Fort McClellan, an Army training base where the land was used for artillery practice during World War II and decades afterward.
The bombardment kept people away, said Keith Westlake, who manages the refuge for the Fish and Wildlife Service. And it started fires that the Army often allowed to burn — something the longleaf ecosystem needs to clear underbrush.
“It’s a great story,” Westlake said. “We tell people we have the Army to thank for preserving this.”
Still, two-thirds of the refuge is off-limits to visitors because of potentially dangerous material left on the hillsides. According to anupdated cleanup plan submitted by the Army Corps of Engineers last year, portions of that land contain as many as 30 explosive devices per acre — “including, but not limited to, field artillery, tank guns, mortars, anti-tank rockets and rifle grenades, small arms, hand grenades, and pyrotechnics.”
Many of the devices are embedded in the ground, as deep as 4 feet.
‘The big bang’
News of the cleanup may come as a surprise to some Anniston residents. Local and federal workers spent years clearing unexploded bombs out of the area now known as McClellan, home to most of the Army base’s buildings and now a collection of neighborhoods and businesses in Anniston’s city limits.
McClellan officials marked the end of their ordnance cleanup five years ago with a final detonation dubbed “the big bang.”
But in the wildlife refuge, Army contractors — North Carolina-based Zapata Incorporated and the California company TetraTech — continue to dig away at the hillside. Westlake says he sometimes hears explosions at the preserve, a result of the contractors’ work. He said he also still sees crews at work.
But officials of the McClellan Development Authority, the public body that oversees the development of much of the former base, said at a meeting last week that the work in the refuge — known as “the Charlie area” in MDA lingo — is likely to face a long delay as the contractors outspend the work now budgeted for cleanup.
“They announced that they were not going to complete their contract, that they had fallen short, moneywise,” said Gerald Hardy, site manager for Matrix Environmental, the MDA’s cleanup contractor.
Marty Ray, an executive with Zapata, said he couldn’t discuss the matter and referred all questions to the Army Corps of Engineers.
The Star contacted Wayne Hall, a spokesman for the Army Corps of Engineers, on Thursday to ask about the progress of the work. By Friday afternoon, Hall said his office was not yet able to answer questions about the cleanup.
“McClellan Development Authority does not represent the Army, and they cannot speak on the Army's behalf, just like I cannot speak for them,” he said.
It’s true that the work on McClellan and the cleanup in the wildlife refuge are different projects, done by different public bodies. Local governments once owned the entirety of the former Fort McClellan, but McClellan development officials years ago agreed to give part of it to the Fish and Wildlife Service to create the wildlife refuge. Since then, the MDA cleanup and the wildlife refuge project have continued on separate tracks.
Still, McClellan officials said they often field questions about the progress of bomb cleanup anywhere on the former base, because the public thinks the MDA is responsible for all the cleanup.
In a work plan submitted to the state last year, the Corps of Engineers recommended $77 million in work on the site. It’s unclear how much money was actually budgeted or spent.
MDA officials said a work stoppage on the site would likely mean the corps would have to go back to the Pentagon and Congress for more money, with a new cleanup proposal. That could add years to the cleanup time, according to MDA officials.
Hall said the Army currently expects to finish the cleanup in 2047.