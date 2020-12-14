Arena planned for Calhoun County fairgrounds could host concerts, rodeos

Calhoun County leaders hope to open a new arena and venue space by the end of next year.
The facility is expected to span about 57,000 square feet, with enough room to host about 7,000 attendees for events ranging from rodeos to concerts, according to Calhoun County Commission chairman J.D. Hess.
The building will include a meeting space to accommodate large gatherings, kitchens for catering services and various other amenities when it opens near the intersection of Bynum Leatherwood Road and Old Gadsden Highway, the site of the county fairgrounds.
Architect and Anniston city councilman Jay Jenkins was tapped to manage the building’s design, Hess said.
Hess said Monday that the design phase should be complete by next month, and that he hoped to see construction start by April and finish by October.
“But I’ve had this idea for about 20 years,” Hess said by phone, laughing.
Money for the facility comes from a bond issue for $4.6 million authorized by the County Commission last week from the Bank of New York Mellon, an investment banking company in New York City, according to the resolution the commission approved Dec. 10.
County administrator Mark Tyner said about half of that bond will go toward the arena and venue’s construction, with the other half dedicated to upgrades at the county jail that include renovations to the jail’s booking unit, exercise yards, kitchen flooring and some of the inmate living space.
Tyner said the bond’s interest rate was about 1.78 percent, which he said was an impressively low figure.
“That’s the lowest I’ve ever seen in a bond issue,” Tyner said Monday.
Hess said special care will be made to allow for concerts at the arena, with beams and rafters reinforced to support lighting and sound equipment. Given Calhoun County’s roughly equal distance between Atlanta and Birmingham, Hess said, the venue and county crowds should be able to draw musical acts to the area.
Though most live music is at a standstill now, thanks to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, Hess was optimistic that the arena will be able to serve entertainment needs as soon as possible.
“I think the people of Calhoun County are going to be proud of it once we get it intact,” Hess said. “It’s somewhere to go and it’s good, clean fun for everybody.”