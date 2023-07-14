 Skip to main content
Area groups help students get ready for school

The annual summer break for students is about to end, and area schools will resume in August. Thanks to area nonprofits, the state of Alabama, and others, parents and guardians will have opportunities to help children prepare for classes and give them free clothes, supplies and haircuts.

One group assisting students is the Parents as Teachers program, which operates as a division of the TCR Child Care Corporation and the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention. Lakeeshia Smith is the Parents as Teachers program director.

