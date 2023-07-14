Area groups help students get ready for school

The annual summer break for students is about to end, and area schools will resume in August. Thanks to area nonprofits, the state of Alabama, and others, parents and guardians will have opportunities to help children prepare for classes and give them free clothes, supplies and haircuts.
One group assisting students is the Parents as Teachers program, which operates as a division of the TCR Child Care Corporation and the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention. Lakeeshia Smith is the Parents as Teachers program director.
“As we come together, this event will continue to grow bigger and better,” she said.
Sonde George, the mental health service coordinator at Anniston City Schools, is promoting the school system’s school “bash” and fair aimed at helping students get ready for school.
“Not every family has the financial stability to supply their child with the proper school equipment to succeed,” George said.
· On Monday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mon., July 17, Sherry Laster, the cosmetology instructor at the Calhoun County Career Academy, and other volunteer barbers and hair stylists will give free haircuts to students headed back to school. Laster has organized the event for the past eight years. The academy is at 1200 Church Ave. SE, Jacksonville.
· All government entities in Calhoun County will take part in the state’s 18th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items. The eligible shopping time begins at 12:01 a.m. Fri., July 21 and ends at midnight Sun., July 23. Shoppers may purchase computers, books, clothing and certain school supplies.
· From noon until 5 p.m., July 27, the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, the Parents as Teachers program and Child Care Central will have a Community Resources and Back to School Fair at the Norwood Hodges Community Center, 3125 Spring Valley Road. Twenty-six vendors will provide resources in Calhoun County to assist families and some of the booths will have free school supplies. United Way is a participant and will be available to direct parents to agencies that can assist them in a number of ways.
· From 4-7 p.m. July 27, the City of Anniston and the Anniston City Schools will observe the Stop the Violence Day and Back to School Bash event. There will be children’s activities, speakers, food and free school supplies at Zinn Park, 101 W. 14th St.
· From noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 5, the 3rd annual Shirley Graham Fleming Back to School Funday will be held at J.R. Striplin Park, 822 Martin Luther King Dr., Hobson City. There will be a free, stuffed book bag with school supplies.
The Kiwanis Club of Anniston assists students with shoes, clothing and backpacks each year at its annual shopping day. The parents or guardians are required to be approved in advance by the Department of Human Resources. Those who qualify are notified by the DHR.
