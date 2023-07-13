Architects present plans for White Plains and Alexandria campuses

New gymnasiums and vocational education classrooms could be in the future for two Calhoun County school campuses, according to a presentation delivered at a county school board meeting Tuesday.
On Tuesday, board members and Superintendent Jose Reyes heard about plans proposed by architects Zach Ward and Jordan Morris from the Alabama firm of Scott, Morris Architecture for building new facilities at the White Plains and Alexandria high schools.
Reyes emphasized that the plans are in their earliest stages and are still open to consideration by the board members, school officials and others.
Also present at the meeting was Abby Howle, the project manager of East AlabamaWorks, a statewide program affiliated with the Alabama WorkForce Council. She shared the details of East AlabamaWorks that ensures there are trained workers for Alabama’s companies. Her job is to help graduating seniors prepare for high-paying jobs.
The two architects, whose firm primarily designs school buildings, had studied the board’s immediate needs for two side-by-side buildings for White Plains High School students — a competition gymnasium and a vocational building. Both would be erected on the grounds of the White Plains Middle/Elementary School campus.
The two also discussed plans to build an auxiliary gym and vocational classrooms at Alexandria High School to replace the old auxiliary gym and vocational building.
“In the new gym on the Alexandria campus,” said Morris, “there will be locker rooms for the home students and visitors who take part in smaller competitions.”
He said the budget for the auxiliary gym and vocational building is about $7 million, which might vary depending on when the project begins.
“We are also planning for the future,” Reyes said, “and we must begin planning now. This board is always thinking ahead for ways to meet our children’s educational needs.”
At White Plains, the new gymnasium would have a 1,000-seat capacity, rooms for referees, lockers and showers for home and visiting teams. The projected cost for the gym is $10.5 million.
The architects said that if construction started this fall at Alexandria, that project could be complete by mid to late 2025. If White Plains’ project were to also start in the fall, it could be ready by 2026. However, because no plans have been approved, and it’s all in the discussion phase, Reyes didn’t want to project a timeline for the work.
Regarding the career-tech/East AlabamaWorks plan, Howle explained that 40 percent of jobs available in Calhoun and other nearby counties are in manufacturing. The Alabama WorkForce Council estimates that 50,000 graduating seniors can get a job and move upwards toward earning a six-future income.
“What I have learned when speaking to students,” Howle said, “is that a lot of times when I ask students who want to go into manufacturing, their perception is that manufacturing jobs mean they will only be standing by a conveyor belt.”
When talking to students, Howle tries to dispel that perception, and, in the meeting, she listed some of the available jobs in northeast Alabama companies, which include working in machine operations, systems analysis, planning, quality control, administration and others.
The career tech instruction in the East AlabamaWorks program begins when students are still in high school so they can have a job by the time they graduate. The students can learn foundational skills by enrolling in the program, then eventually become certified state workers. They can acquire employable skills even if they do not complete the program, and they can prepare themselves to attend schools of higher education.
The program, planned in conjunction with the Honda Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln, also benefits schools by providing them with the physical tools students need. Also, Honda provides a vehicle that students can use in the classroom to learn about the assembly process. All the creators of the program ask in return is that each school provide a classroom and a teacher.
Reyes said the board and the financial officer are working together to get the school system into the program by the fall of 2024 or maybe as early as January of 2025.
“We’d like to get this program rolling,” he said.
Reyes explained during the meeting that the new planned career tech program is possible because of the closure of the Saks Middle School announced earlier this year. Three schools will become two this fall (K-6 grades and 7-12), and the school’s empty classrooms will hold the board’s alternative and gifted programs. When implemented, the East AlabamaWorks program will be housed in the Career Academy, 1200 Church Street SE, in Jacksonville.