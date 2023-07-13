 Skip to main content
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

Architects present plans for White Plains and Alexandria campuses

Calhoun County BOE building_003 tp.jpg

Calhoun County Board of Education building. Photo by Trent Penny

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

New gymnasiums and vocational education classrooms could be in the future for two Calhoun County school campuses, according to a presentation delivered at a county school board meeting Tuesday.

On Tuesday, board members and Superintendent Jose Reyes heard about plans proposed by architects Zach Ward and Jordan Morris from the Alabama firm of Scott, Morris Architecture for building new facilities at the White Plains and Alexandria high schools.

