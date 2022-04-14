Another busy hurricane season predicted

Analysts from the University of Colorado released its annual hurricane report on April 7, with predictions that the coming hurricane season will be similar to last year’s.
During 2020-21, the Atlantic Ocean experienced 21 named storms, seven storms above the average of 14 for any given year during the past several years, according to Sean Chenoweth, an associate professor of geography at Jacksonville State University.
At least 19 named storms are predicted this hurricane season, which began in March and extends through May.
The report states that four storms will reach major status, characterized by winds of 111 miles per hour or more. The chance of the Gulf Coast experiencing such storms is likely. Florida, Louisiana and Texas are the top three states to see such catastrophic hurricanes.
Northeast Alabama hasn’t been exempted from an onslaught by a hurricane. In 1995, Hurricane Opal marched straight up through the state. However, usually Alabamians receive outer-band winds from tornados and storms striking from elsewhere that move across the state.
Gary Goggins, a meteorologist from Birmingham’s National Weather Service, said Alabama will be affected, if the predictions hold true.
“Anytime there is going to be tropical activity near the Gulf of Mexico, it will affect our area,” Goggins said. “After the March through May season, we must be ready for later tropical disturbances through the late summer.”
Chenoweth explained that a weather pattern called La Nina, when cooler conditions from the Pacific Ocean sweep cool winds down and across the U.S., those winds produce less wind shear in the upper atmosphere. That wind shear is not strong enough to rip apart developing storms, which allows the heat to build.
“We are seeing warmer conditions in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlanta Ocean,” Chenoweth said. “Humans have contributed to that with the burning of fossil fuels. But, even without the humans’ involvement, the earth’s warming has taken place for the last 8,000 years. What causes the warmer water conditions in the Gulf, well, that debate is a big ball of wax.”
Chenoweth, who is from the Mobile area, said he’d like to see more stringent regulations for builders along the areas that line the Gulf.
The Alabama Department of Insurance has an answer for that, the Strengthen Alabama Homes Program.
“We take a scientific approach to creating fortification in a way that buildings can sustain heavy winds with minimal or no wind damage,” said Brian Powell, the head of the department's Mitigation Division. “The Fortified Program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety created a mitigation program by using the best building materials put together in a way that makes buildings more resilient.”
The state department has joined the program that offers up to $10,000 in grants to homeowners in Alabama’s Mobile and Baldwin counties. The program requires homeowners to hire a certified program contractor to connect, with metal straps, the wood beneath a roof to its walls. In addition, the certified contractors also hammer the nails in a certain way that strengthens the way houses are put together.
“The challenge is getting the contractors that do the work in training,” Powell said.
After the work is completed and inspected, the contractors are paid.
Currently, the program is running pilot programs in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa with a goal of having more grants available inland, including Anniston.
“I’m impressed with what this program has been able to accomplish,” said Jennifer Bowen, head of the department of insurance.
Despite the increase in the number of storms throughout the last few years, insurance rates have not risen sharply, according to Shelby West, an agent with West Insurance of Oxford.
“We have seen only normal rate increases in the cost of insurance,” she said.