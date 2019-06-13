An annual grant sought by the Calhoun County District Attorney’s office would allow continued funding for the 7th Judicial Circuit Domestic Violence Crime Unit.
The Calhoun County Commission Thursday morning approved District Attorney Brian McVeigh’s request to submit an application for $48,190 for the unit.
Gloria Floyd, county attorney, said after the meeting that the county applies for the grant annually. Money would be used to partially pay the salary of a victim services advocate, assigned by the assistant district attorney to prosecute related cases.
“This is the division that takes the complaints from the victims as they come in,” Floyd said. “And so it's very important to have someone there who can guide our victims in the system through these tragic events that sometimes occur."
The commission unanimously approved the application, but one commissioner had questions.
“What about violence against men?” Commissioner Eli Henderson said, apparently joking, in a work session before the official commission meeting.
The other commissioners present for the work session, Lee Patterson and Fred Wilson, laughed.
“I’ve been beat up several times,” Henderson continued.
In a phone interview after the meeting, McVeigh said while the majority of victims the program works with are women, they serve all victims of domestic violence.
“If we have male victims come in, or child victims, or a victim that is non-binary, we would serve them the same way that we would serve a female victim,” McVeigh said. “... I typically don’t joke about domestic violence.”
The commission Thursday also recognized nine high school athletes and one coach from the county who were selected to participate in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s All-Stars events. The athletes included Tyetus Smith-Lindsey, Zondrick Garrett, Sarah Howell and Wesley Sparks from Oxford; Sean Allison from Weaver; Luke Larson, Andrew Miller, Hanna Dyer and Emma Jones from White Plains. The coach was Coach Clint Smith from Jacksonville.
In other business, the commission:
— Heard Wilson read a declaration from Gov. Kay Ivey marking Saturday as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
— Voted to award a contract for $19,649 to Carlson Equipment and Software for GPS surveying equipment to update the current equipment used by the county.
“The last system we had is about 18 years old,” said County Engineer Brian Rosenbalm during the meeting. “It served very well, it’s just completely outdated at this point.”
— Voted to extend a road maintenance contract with Diversified Maintenance until July 31, 2020.
— Approved a request by Sheriff Matthew Wade to declare Deputy Paul Starr’s service firearm as surplus, so it could be presented to him by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Association.
— Heard a report from Revenue Commissioner Karen Roper about revenue collected from bankruptcy and insolvencies. She said in the past year the county collected $32,278.90 from insolvencies and $1,150.89 from litigation and bankruptcies.
— Approved a task order for aerial photography to study 360 square miles of northern Calhoun County in order to compare it to current data. The task order says the project is to be completed by Sept. 30, 2020 and should not cost more than $95,000.
— Selected delegates for the National Association of Counties Conference to be held in July in Clark County, Nev. Patterson will be the county’s delegate and Wilson will be the alternate.
The commission also decided to request that the Alabama Department of Transportation classify Eulaton Gate Road as a collector road, which will allow the county to use federal funding on any future projects related to the road.
— Approved a nuisance abatement request on 900 W. 51st St. near Anniston and dismissed an abatement on 3240 Gains St. Nuisance declarations against a property at 12 Jean Blvd. and 4900 Saks Road near Anniston were dismissed because the owner removed most of the violations noted by the county.
— Approved two completed nuisance invoices. The completed abatement for 822 W. 54th St. near Anniston costs $276 and the completed abatement for 6105 Autumn Trail near Anniston costs $326.
— Approved a nuisance declaration for 320 W. Medders Drive. near Anniston. Owner David Thomas requested clearer instructions from the commission on what he was required to move and he runs a scrap business out of his house.
— Tabled a nuisance declaration for 312 S. Hollingsworth Drive near Anniston. The land is owned by Sam’s Properties but it is a land/lot lease, and the trailer on the land, which is the focus of the declaration, is owned by another owner who rents the lot from Sam’s Properties. The commission tabled the declaration in order to figure out who to properly hold responsible for the cost of tearing down the trailer after it burned.