Annual Girl Scout cookie time begins

On Friday, troop leaders of the Cottaquilla Council kicked off the annual Girl Scout cookie sales by picking up cookies by the trunk load.
By 8 a.m., they began arriving at the parking lot near the old PX at McClellan and lined up to get cases of this year’s treats — but without the newest variety, “Raspberry Rally.” It’s a chocolate-dipped, raspberry-flavored cookie only available when purchased through a Girl Scout with her cell phone. The purpose is to sharpen the girls’ technical skills.
The Cottaquilla Council’s cookies cost $5 a box, but when the Raspberry Rally cookies are ordered, they may be more due to shipping charges.
At the parking lot, overseen by volunteers and employees of the Cottaquilla Council, some troop leaders pulled trailers behind their vehicles. One drove a U-haul truck to get the treats, which will be available until the cookie sale ends sometime in March.
On Thursday, 8,000 cases arrived at McClellan, marking the beginning of cookie distribution for 2023. Truck drivers using forklifts to move stacks of cookie boxes busied themselves unwrapping the plastic from the cookie cases and arranging the cookies in stacks taller than themselves.
Paula Lott and Amanda Biddle, both former Girl Scouts and now Lifetime Girl Scouts, walked around with notebooks and pens to direct troop leaders. For many years, they have volunteered their time to help.
“We do it because of the program and what it offers to girls,” Lott said. “Being in Girl Scouts gives girls an opportunity to do things they do not get to do outside of Girl Scouts.”
The two women are involved with Troops 20051 and 20107 in Anniston and Jacksonville, where there are 14 scouts in each.
“The girls do community service, work at Camp Cottaquilla, earn badges and more, such as do STEM and STEAM activities,” Biddle said.
Lott explained that the troop leaders learn what their troop wants to accomplish and assist them in doing it themselves, thus learning leadership skills.
Lott’s entire family, going back a generation, has been involved in scouting in many ways. She, her mother, Carolyn Brouillette, and her late father, Paul Brouillette, are not only Lifetime Girl Scouts but also Lifetime Boy Scouts, because Lott has two brothers who were scouts. Both volunteered with the boys, too. The couple’s daughter, Megan, 24, a nursing student, is a Lifetime Girl Scout.
The “lifetime” status is available for a fee to anyone who supports and abides by the principles of the Girl Scout program.
At Brouillette’s home in Alexandria, she also runs the Cottaquilla Council’s “cupboard,” which means she stores thousands of boxes of cookies each February so mothers, fathers and troop leaders from across the North Central Council Service Unit area can come and replenish the cookies their troops have sold. This year, the 83-year-old had 16,008 cases delivered to her storage areas.
“I started scouting with Paula, and I was a troop leader,” Brouillette said from her living room. “I have been maintaining the cupboard since 2009.”
She said she has enjoyed traveling with Girl Scouts, even to places outside the country, such as international Girl Scout central offices.
“My favorite time of year, though, is now,” Brouillette said. “We get to mingle with everyone and see the girls participate. Girls in our troops sell cookies and earn money toward a trip. We have gone to Gatlinburg, Savannah and, last year, to Chattanooga. We do other things locally.”
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.