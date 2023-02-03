 Skip to main content
Annual Girl Scout cookie time begins

One family has three generations of Lifetime Scouts

On Friday, troop leaders of the Cottaquilla Council kicked off the annual Girl Scout cookie sales by picking up cookies by the trunk load.

By 8 a.m., they began arriving at the parking lot near the old PX at McClellan and lined up to get cases of this year’s treats — but without the newest variety, “Raspberry Rally.” It’s a chocolate-dipped, raspberry-flavored cookie only available when purchased through a Girl Scout with her cell phone. The purpose is to sharpen the girls’ technical skills.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 