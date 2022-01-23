Anniston man dies in traffic accident Saturday

A single-vehicle accident claimed the life of an Anniston man approximately 6:18 p.m. Saturday, according to officials.
Jacob Smith, 31, of Anniston, was the single occupant when his vehicle left the roadway on Alabama 9 approximately seven miles from Piedmont, a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) stated.
The release stated Smith was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.
According to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown, Smith was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where he was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m. due to multiple accidental blunt-force trauma.
ALEA is investigating the cause of the accident, but foul play is not suspected.