Anniston man dies in Coldwater auto accident

An early morning multiple vehicle accident claimed the life of an Anniston man Wednesday near an interstate exit ramp in Coldwater.
At approximately 3:53 a.m. Wednesday, Davis Turner, 20, of Anniston, was initially involved in a two-vehicle accident at the 179 exit off I-20 in Coldwater when the vehicle Turner was driving failed to stop at a stop sign, according to Calhoun County Deputy Coroner Daniel Price.
When Turner exited his vehicle to check the damages, he was struck by a third vehicle. Price said the area was dark, and without a flash light or other proper reflective material, the other vehicle driver could not see Turner.
Turner was pronounced dead at 4:16 a.m. by the Calhoun County Coroner’s office.
Multiple agencies responded to the accident, including Oxford fire and police departments, Oxford EMS, Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Next of kin has been notified of Turner’s death, and ALEA will continue to investigate the incident.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.