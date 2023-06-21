 Skip to main content
Anniston man dies in Coldwater auto accident

An early morning multiple vehicle accident claimed the life of an Anniston man Wednesday near an interstate exit ramp in Coldwater. 

At approximately 3:53 a.m. Wednesday, Davis Turner, 20, of Anniston, was initially involved in a two-vehicle accident at the 179 exit off I-20 in Coldwater when the vehicle Turner was driving failed to stop at a stop sign, according to Calhoun County Deputy Coroner Daniel Price. 

