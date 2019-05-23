Fort McClellan Army National Guard Training Center would get $34 million under a proposed 2020 defense budget now working its way through the Senate, U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, announced Thursday.
The funds would be used to construct new, more modern barracks to replace old wooden ones, said Nathan Hill, military liaison for Calhoun County Economic Development Council.
“It should enhance training and make life better for the trainees,” Hill said.
Hill said they have been working on this for a long time and it is part of a “long range plan.”
“These upgrades and safety improvements are long overdue,” Jones was quoted as saying in a news release sent out by his office.
The fort, one of the top training bases for the Alabama National Guard, is the successor to the larger Fort McClellan, an 18,000-acre Army base that was closed by the Pentagon in 1999.
Hill said it’s unusual for the Guard installation to get such a large sum of money in a single budget year. It would be “quite an accomplishment” to receive all $34 million at once, he said.
The Senate Armed Services Committee gave its approval to the bill Thursday, according to Jones, and it will now head to the full Senate.
There’s a competing defense budget bill in the House of Representatives, congressional records show.