Animal Control shelter limits intake of animals

A few of the 28 or 29 dogs barked as an employee washed the concrete floors of the kennels at the Calhoun County Animal Control’s shelter on Morrisville Road on Friday morning.
Upon seeing a visitor, many dogs wagged their tails.
No odor emanated from the back rooms where the animals are housed, and a large fan and an open door with a wire gate provided ventilation.
Two employees from the Calhoun County Commission — Gloria Floyd, the county’s attorney, and Mark Tyner, the county administrator — filled in at the front desk.
The shelter needed them because two regular employees had resigned following allegations of animal abuse, specifically that the employees had euthanized some animals by administering pentobarbital directly into the animals’ heart. The standard of care states that animals should be sedated first.
The resignations, that of shelter director Chris Westmoreland and another employee, followed after Tina Absher, the founder of A Rottweiler Empire Rescue Inc., based in Sarasota, N.Y., wrote a letter and sent it to the county commissioners, their employees and the president of the Alabama Animal Control Association, Andrew Stubbs.
In the letter dated June 16, Absher said the animals at the Animal Control shelter had been “abused and neglected.”
Absher told The Star Friday afternoon that she had researched the board which oversees the licensing of shelters and feels she followed the proper channels to get quick attention to the matter and save animals’ lives.
She did not report the matter to law enforcement first.
“If I had to do it again, I would,” she said. “I figured out how to report to the proper people, and I believe I got the proper channel. I am not from that area, but my biggest concern is that it was not going to get swept under the rug.”
Reached for comment by The Star Friday afternoon, Westmoreland said, “There will be an investigation, and I have nothing else to add at this time.”
Earlier this week, Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh learned of the allegations.
“A lady that runs a rescue in New York got information from a worker at the Animal Control that things may have been done illegally here,” McVeigh told The Anniston Star, referring to Absher.
“She sent a letter to the county commissioners and the veterinary board in Montgomery and didn’t send it to any law enforcement or my office. Then, the director of the Animal Control facility resigned, a worker resigned, and on June 28, a newspaper article by the Calhoun County Journal was forwarded to me.
“I started a task force to investigate and verify the claims. I hope to have a report complete by next Friday and to meet with the agency heads of all who are involved in the Major Crimes Unit: the Oxford police, the Calhoun County Sheriff and my office. It is odd that law enforcement didn’t know about any of it, so I have included multiple agencies to determine why that was.”
As Floyd sat at the desk Friday, she waited for the phone to ring. The shelter is only addressing the emergency needs of any animals in dire situations, but it is closed to intake from other entities until new employees are hired. The shelter is responsible for only picking up the animals in the unincorporated areas of Calhoun County and in cities with less than 5,000 people in population, such as Piedmont, Ohatchee and Weaver. However, it does take in animals when there is overflow from larger cities. In recent years, the shelter has worked closely with several dog rescue agencies that find good homes for the animals.
“We hope to have office staff in here Tuesday,” Floyd said.