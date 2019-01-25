The Calhoun County Commission chamber was so full of people concerned about animals at the county’s animal control center Thursday morning that residents gave public comments from the hallway outside.
Tensions over a change in management at the facility brought about 100 people to the commission’s Thursday meeting. Some voiced their concerns, dismay or confusion about the termination of the county’s contract with Cheaha Regional Humane Society to manage the center. Several people claimed that more animals were euthanized when the county ran the center than are currently euthanized by Cheaha Regional — two referred to that incarnation of the center as a “slaughterhouse” — but some also mentioned specific points.
Melissa Green, a volunteer with Cheaha Regional, said that during a recent tour of the facility, commissioners told her that they would only keep 20 dogs when the county resumed control of the center, and euthanize the rest of the animals. She attributed that statement to County Administrator Mark Tyner and county attorney Gloria Floyd. Another speaker at the meeting claimed that Commissioner Eli Henderson made the statement.
After the meeting, Henderson said, “No, that’s not going to happen. Nobody said anything like that.”
During the meeting, Floyd also addressed the claim.
“We never told you we were going to keep 20 animals. That is not true,” she said, pointing out audience members as she spoke. “The commission has made a decision. We do appreciate you all being so passionate about these animals, and we can’t wait for you to show the same passion about these animals and keeping them when the county does take control.”
Calhoun County in 2015 hired Cheaha Regional to operate its animal control center after complaints about the way county staff operated it. After the newly elected commission took office last fall, commissioners voted in November to end the contract, following complaints about Cheaha Regional.
Some members of the audience said during the meeting that commissioners’ silence meant they had no answers to questions, or were unwilling to answer them. Floyd clarified that commission policy, last updated in 2005, states that commissioners cannot debate or take action during each meeting’s public comments block.
“It’s not a debate,” she reminded the assembly.
Georgia McRae, another Cheaha Regional volunteer, asked commissioners what the “true purpose” of ending the contract could be, and why they wouldn’t extend the contract by 60 days to get the current animal population out of the center. When asked after the meeting how an extension could clear the center of animals, McRae said that the center has frozen intake until their contract ends. However, Jane Cunningham, chairwoman of Cheaha Regional’s board, said that’s not true.
“We had emergency intake only for a few days while we were assessing the situation, but only for a few days,” Cunningham said by phone Thursday. “I can tell you right now it is not frozen.”
Before the meeting, Tyner read a prepared message to explain the county’s position and plans. Bullet points included a section of Alabama law that requires “a suitable pound and impounding officer” for the county, highlights from the county’s new spay-and-neuter program and clarification that the county will keep animals beyond the state-mandated seven days after intake “while rescue/adoption efforts are explored/exhausted.”
The document also invites certified rescue groups to work with the county to find homes for animals, mentions a possible relocation to a more central location and hopes of working with nearby cities to manage animal control efforts.
One resident, Pam Howard, said she was satisfied the commission had addressed some of the concerns she raised in a prior meeting.
“I asked that you would put out information about what your intention was as opposed to what was on social media, so thank you for doing this,” Howard said.
During the meeting, the commission also:
- Reappointed Barbara Walters to the Highland Health Systems Board for a term that will last until January 2025.
- Extended a contract with Galls LLC, to a third and final year supplying the county Sheriff’s Office and jail with uniform footwear.
- Ratified a letter of intent to the McClellan Development Authority asking for a transfer of land into county possession to use for horse trails at Fort McClellan.
- Changed the county’s mileage reimbursement rate from 54.5 cents per mile to 58 cents, per a rate update from the IRS.
- Committed to partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau for its 2020 census.