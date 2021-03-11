Ambulance coverage for rural Calhoun County could be up for bid

Local officials as early as next week could begin a search for a new company to provide ambulance service to the Quad Cities area east of Anniston and Oxford — although the leader of the company that now provides that service is wary of the proposal.
“In my opinion, it’s not going to improve anything,” said Johnny Warren, president of Anniston EMS.
Warren’s company has been providing ambulance service to Anniston, Eastaboga, Weaver and rural areas south of Jacksonville — and, since last year, the Quad Cities Fire District. Despite the name, Quad Cities is semi-rural and outside the city limits of either Anniston or Oxford. Warren describes it as roughly contiguous with U.S. 78 from Dollar General to Alabama Highway 9.
Anniston EMS began covering the area after Oxford EMS folded last year. The Oxford ambulance service had been plagued for months by financial troubles, had trouble making payroll and often approached the Oxford City Council for loans to shore up its business.
Officials of the Calhoun County 911 Board, which is in charge of ambulance service for unincorporated areas of the county, say the board intends to bid out a contract to cover the area. They’re required by law to do so, board attorney Adam Maniscalco wrote in an email to The Star.
“According to the attorney general’s office, state law requires 911 to bid out ambulance services, so we are going to follow that guidance,” he wrote. “We also have a duty to seek the best, most efficient ambulance service.”
Before Oxford EMS ceased operations in October, Oxford city officials set up Oxford Health Services Paramedics, an emergency response agency created under the auspices of the city’s health care authority. Cities often set up health care authorities — independent government agencies typically run by boards appointed by local governments — to run hospitals. Oxford officials have long said they intend to set up a hospital in the city at some point.
Tom Dixon, director of Oxford Health Services, said the new agency was set up to serve Oxford and isn’t a direct successor to Oxford EMS, which did cover the out-of-town Quad Cities area.
Anniston EMS, which bills health insurance providers for the service, took on the Quad Cities area to prevent a gap in coverage, Warren said.
“We don’t get any subsidies to do it,” Warren said. “We just started providing the service.”
Anniston city officials, at a meeting last week, said a vote to put out that bid could come as early as March 18. City Council members said they may, at Tuesday’s council meeting, discuss whether the city should join in on the bidding process.
Maniscalco said the scope of the bid has yet to be finalized. Warren said it’s possible the final proposal could include a reorganization of ambulance service that’s broader than Quad Cities.
Dixon said he doesn’t expect his agency to compete for the Quad Cities area.
“We have zero dogs in that fight,” he said.