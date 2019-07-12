Ken Tidwell’s daughter almost died on U.S. 431 when she pulled out in front of a car trying to cross the highway at Gladden Lane, a crossing Tidwell describes as “a really bad intersection” where members of his family have been involved in three accidents.
“If it had a red light there, she would’ve stopped like she’s supposed to,” said Tidwell, who’s lived on Gladden Lane since 1958. “But there wasn’t one and she probably tried to beat a car across and almost got killed in the process.”
Tidwell said the intersection hasn’t always been this dangerous, but as homes and businesses have been built traffic has increased.
“Used to be, you could drive a John Deere tractor across there and you didn’t have to worry about it, he said. “Now you’re taking your life in your hands.”
Tidwell was one of over 50 Alexandria residents who met with representatives from the Alabama Department of Transportation Thursday night in a public involvement meeting regarding proposed changes to U.S. 431 between its intersections with Anniston’s eastern bypass and Alabama 144.
The proposed changes include adding turn lanes and traffic lights as well as closing off some of the existing crossovers and other access points.
DeJarvis Leonard, ALDOT’s East Central Region engineer, said this stretch of road has been a concern for local residents, some of whom have contacted local, state and federal representatives to express those concerns.
“As a part of those concerns, we took a very comprehensive look at this section and this is the proposals and recommendations that we are coming back with at this time,” Leonard said. “We will be denying some access points in order to accomplish safety aspects along the road…. Based on our traffic studies, taking these alternative movements is safer. We’re trying to make these decisions based on safety.”
ALDOT’s proposed plan for Gladden Lane includes taking away a driver’s ability to cross U.S. 431 on Gladden Lane, whether east or westbound. Instead ALDOT proposes a series of turn lanes for turning on and off U.S. 431.
It’s a decision that Gladden Lane resident Jaime Ginn disagrees with. Ginn has been in communication with ALDOT and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency representatives for the past two years about issues at the intersection of Gladen Lane and U.S. 431.
“I think that you’re just pushing the problem down,” she said. “You’re taking out an intersection. People are still going to have to turn to go home or their business or school so it’s going to push that traffic down north or south and I don’t see how that’s going to help.”
Ginn said that she has seen several accidents in her 18 years living on Gladden Lane and worries about her children driving through it.
Seeking safer conditions
Pattiway Drive resident Stephen Gay has been working with Ginn to bring attention to what he said is a section of road many Alexandria residents do not feel safe driving.
Gay provided The Anniston Star with copies of emails he and Ginn received from Cpl. Jimmy Harrell with ALEA that show 210 crashes were investigated on a 4-mile stretch of U.S. 431 between February 2013 and July 2018.
“This is why we’re doing this,” Gay said. “We want, number one, people to feel safer driving down the road and number two, we want to stop the accidents from happening.”
Three years ago, Gay helped obtain more than 300 signatures on a petition to reduce the speed limit on 431 in Alexandria between Post Oak Road and Bynum Leatherwood Road.
They took their concerns to Rep. Randy Wood, R-Anniston, who helped pass a resolution in the House, signed by the governor in February 2018, that asked ALDOT to study lowering this speed limit by at least 10 miles per hour. Currently the speed limit is 65 miles per hour.
“Are people going to feel safer with it at 65 miles per hour?” Gay said. “No. It’s just like you’re on the interstate.”
Lowering the speed limit is not currently in ALDOT’s plans for the road, Leonard said, but they are open to considering it going forward.
“We have done speed studies through this area and it hasn’t shown that reducing speed is going to be an answer… so at this current point, we don’t see that reducing but we will take a closer look at that as a part of our final decision,” Leonard said.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, who was also in attendance at the meeting, said that between July 1 and July 10, his deputies wrote 34 warnings and 26 tickets for speeding. The top speed they saw was 91 miles per hour, with “lots of high 70s, mid 80s.” He said he agrees that the speed limit should be lower in some areas, perhaps down to 45 miles per hour.
“I have a 15-year-old and my daughter just graduated high school,” Wade said. “We live on the west side of 144 and they have to drive to school and around Alexandria and it’s very dangerous. If somebody hits them in the side, it’s going to kill them… So this is not just a political thing. It’s something that’s personal to me as well.”
‘Our eyes and our ears’
Calhoun County engineer Brian Rosenbalm was also in attendance, as both an Alexandria resident and as a county representative, he said. He said he liked the plans he saw and that he appreciates the efforts ALDOT is making to improve safety along the corridor.
“They know what they’re doing,” he said. “They’re trying to do their job and trying to help keep traffic flowing through the area and do so in a safe manner.”
Leonard said ALDOT plans to take the comments presented to them at the meeting and use them to come up with a final plan for the corridor.
“We realize that the citizens who drive this everyday are our eyes and our ears,” he said. “We need those comments to make the best decision.”
As for Tidwell, he said he hopes ALDOT representatives will listen to Gladden Lane residents’ request for a light.
“If we don’t put one out there, anybody from this point on is going to be on somebody’s back, but if they put one up there and somebody gets killed, they’ve done everything they can do,” he said.