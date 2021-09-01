Alexandria lineman dies while responding to storm damage

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
Alexandria graduate Layton River Ellison is described by friends as having a stand-out personality. The 19-year-old died near Hueytown late Tuesday morning while working as a lineman for Pike Electric. Funeral arrangements are forthcoming from Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. (provided photo)
An Alexandria man, Layton River Ellison, 19, was killed shortly before noon on Tuesday morning when he and another lineman responded to a downed power line in the Adger community near Hueytown. They were helping restore power after Hurricane Ida’s winds affected the Gulf and continued its path through Alabama.
Ellison was a well-known athlete at Alexandria High School in football and baseball, having played for the all-county baseball team in 2018-2020 and all-county football team in 2019 and 2020.
1 of 6
031020_Piedmont_Alexandria bb_006 tp.jpg
Alexandria's Layton Ellison prepares to lay down a bunt during the championship game of the Calhoun county baseball tournament Tuesday night at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Alexandria head coach Todd Ginn and players Devin Burton and Layton Ellison fields questions from the media. The Calhoun County Quarterback Club sponsored the first football media day event Friday at the Anniston Country Club. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Alexandria's Layton Ellison prepares to lay down a bunt during the championship game of the Calhoun county baseball tournament Tuesday night at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Alexandria head coach Todd Ginn and players Devin Burton and Layton Ellison fields questions from the media. The Calhoun County Quarterback Club sponsored the first football media day event Friday at the Anniston Country Club. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
“He was a special person,” said Michelle Guthrie Price, his fourth-grade teacher at Alexandria Elementary School. “He could light up a room with his smile, and he was so smart and sweet. He attracted people to him and had a stand-out personality.”
Price is an Alexandria resident who now works at Wellborn Elementary School.
Recently, while working in her yard, Ellison and a friend stopped by to visit with her.
“He said how special I was to him as a teacher,” she said.
Ellison’s uncle, Paul Ellison, said his close-knit family is devastated. His nephew was raised by his grandmother, Trudy Hardegree, and his father, Daniel Ellison. Layton has an older sister, Madison Wagoner.
“Layton thought about the job of becoming a lineman three or four months before he accepted the job,” Paul said. “He took the job and was hoping to make a career out of it. We had our concerns and talked to him about them, but no one can live their life scared. However, our worst fears have come true.”
Ellison worked for the Pike Electric, that contracts for Alabama Power. He and another 19-year-old, Eli Nathaniel Babb of Kellyton, died at the scene.
James Banner, the senior vice president at Pike Electric, issued a statement about a continuing investigation into the accident. He, and a spokesman for the power company, expressed sympathy to the families affected by the tragedy.
The funeral will be conducted by the staff at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home, but no arrangements are available at this time.