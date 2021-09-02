Alexandria infant died in accident Wednesday evening

An 11-month-old Alexandria boy died Wednesday night after falling into a septic tank, according to Sheriff Matthew Wade.
Deputies responded to a 911 call from a residence on Pelham Lane at 7 p.m. that night, Wade said, after the infant walked or crawled over a circular, plastic cover on the septic tank and fell inside. Attempts to resuscitate the boy with CPR were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead after arriving at Regional Medical Center in Anniston.
“Anytime a child dies there’s a full-fledged investigation to determine if there’s any criminal activity,” Wade said. “At this time, it appears to be a terrible accident.”
Wade said the boy’s father had gone to a friend’s house to work on a vehicle and had brought his son along, and was in the yard with other children while the adults worked. The father found his son after noticing he hadn’t seen him in a short while.
“I’m a parent as well. I think any parent that’s got an 11-month-old, for whatever reason you can turn your head and look back and they can be into something,” Wade said. “But it’s something that can happen so fast. We’re really sorry for this child losing his life.”