Alexandria High School choir has an outstanding baritone voice

Alexandria High School’s new choir director and music teacher has benefited from assistance given her this year by a seasoned senior, Parker Ragsdale — a prize-winning choral artist at the school.
“I must say that I have learned just as much from Parker as I have taught him,” the teacher, Kelsey Smith, said Tuesday. “He has helped me learn about the choral traditions at Alexandria.”
For example, Ragsdale told Smith how the choir has always sung the national anthem at football games. At the Christmas concert, he told her the tradition is to sing “Carol of the Bells,” and she has learned, in time for the upcoming spring concert, there is a song called “A Closing Prayer” that is always sung.
Smith, who teaches 106 students in both middle and high school, said she appreciates Ragsdale’s love for music and his leadership. From time to time, she has allowed him to lead the choir.
“I have considered him my student director because I know he is going for a career in music education,” she said.
Of course, Smith has taught Ragsdale, too. She has helped him develop his wide singing range and has allowed his baritone voice to also sing tenor, bass and even soprano when the students need to hear a certain melody.
On Tuesday, she assisted him as he played the piano, a skill he began learning on his own while in middle school; he followed through by taking lessons. She sat and listened as Ragsdale sang “Sebben Crudele,” an aria from a 1710 opera by Antonio Caldara.
Since seventh grade, Ragsdale has earned 33 awards for performances in competitions. He has won 16 awards in this school year. His awards since January include winning the District IV and the State’s Pat Blackwell Music Education Awards and the District IV’s Outstanding Choral Student. He has earned places in the Alabama All-State Soprano-Alto-Tenor-Bass Choir, the All-State Show Choir and the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Honor Choir. Earlier this school year, he earned a spot as one of the 253 singers chosen from throughout the nation for the All-National Mixed Choral Ensemble concert that took place in National Harbor, Md.
In addition to competing, he studies online resources to learn more about singing, performing and playing the piano. One of his favorite podcasts is Choralosophy.
Ragsdale first began singing at church. His grandfather is the Rev. Garry Ragsdale, the longtime minister at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, and his father, Greg Ragsdale, is the church’s youth pastor. He watched his older sister, Presley Screws, sing in the choir during her high school days and, at church, the two sometimes sang together.
Ragsdale’s goal is to not only perform but also teach. He loves children, a trait his mother, Brandy Tolbert, noticed early in his life.
“He has had a heart for little children and special-needs children since he was younger,” said Tolbert, who is Alexandria Middle School’s guidance counselor. “In middle school he had to choose between band or choir. He chose choir and fell in love with singing then.”
The idea of teaching music first captivated Ragsdale when his ninth-grade English teacher was asked to leave her English classes and take over the directorship of the choir. No other directors were available.
“I realized teaching music is a career that is in demand, and it is something I’m really passionate about,” he said.
Ragsdale, who serves in leadership roles at Alexandria High School, is the SGA chaplain and the Honor Society secretary. His good grades have already earned him scholarship offers in academic studies, and his leadership skills have earned him offers from colleges. Springtime is when the music scholarships are made, and Ragsdale is hoping to get offers soon and choose one of them. He is leaning toward attending Auburn University.
In addition to traveling to music seminars and competitions since seventh grade, Ragsdale has also traveled to Costa Rica and Honduras on mission trips. He sings on the praise team at his church and swaps out the duties of playing the piano with others.
“I hope to do something professionally with my music,” he said. “I want to teach choral music starting out as a high school teacher and then do something else. I think I will be ready when the time is right.”
Ragsdale credits his parents for supporting his interest in music.
“From the day I said I wanted to do music, they saw my love for it and supported me,” he said. “They have paid my way to go to the All-State Festivals since seventh grade and have driven me to different cities or bought me plane tickets to be a part of certain events. They want me to become the best I can be.”