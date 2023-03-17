 Skip to main content
Alexandria High School choir has an outstanding baritone voice

Alexandria High School’s new choir director and music teacher has benefited from assistance given her this year by a seasoned senior, Parker Ragsdale — a prize-winning choral artist at the school.

“I must say that I have learned just as much from Parker as I have taught him,” the teacher, Kelsey Smith, said Tuesday. “He has helped me learn about the choral traditions at Alexandria.”

Parker Ragsdale piano

Parker Ragsdale, right, a senior at Alexandria High School, gets instruction from his choir director, Kelsey Smith.
Parker Ragsdale

Parker Ragsdale practices singing an opera after school Tuesday afternoon. Ragsdale has been interested in music since middle school, and his love for it has grown every year. He hopes to attend Auburn University, be in the show choir and sing with the University Singers. His ultimate goal is to perform either professionally and teach or do both.

