 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Alexandria family wins national family competition

Tranthams Farm Family of the Year

Daniel Trantham, right, and his wife, Carla, recently received the American Farm Bureau Federation’s highest honor for a farm family in America the Achievement Award on Jan. 9 in Puerto Rico.

 Courtesy of Daniel Trantham

“When they called our names, we went through the roof,” said Daniel Trantham describing how he felt when he and his wife, Carla, received the American Farm Bureau Federation’s highest honor for a farm family in America.

Called the Achievement Award, the honor was bestowed on the Trantham family Jan. 9 in Puerto Rico, where a week-long convention gave farm families a chance to study leadership skills, the business of farming and trends in agriculture. Daniel and his wife, Carla, were chosen from among 27 other farm families who had applied for the honor. The couple has five children under 11.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 