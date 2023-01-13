Alexandria family wins national family competition

“When they called our names, we went through the roof,” said Daniel Trantham describing how he felt when he and his wife, Carla, received the American Farm Bureau Federation’s highest honor for a farm family in America.
Called the Achievement Award, the honor was bestowed on the Trantham family Jan. 9 in Puerto Rico, where a week-long convention gave farm families a chance to study leadership skills, the business of farming and trends in agriculture. Daniel and his wife, Carla, were chosen from among 27 other farm families who had applied for the honor. The couple has five children under 11.
Trantham, 34, said officials called out the runners-up families first, concluding with their name as the top winner.
“We were standing onstage on pins and needles,” he said. “It is a huge honor and an accomplishment for Alabama.”
Trantham’s father, Doug, a co-owner of the company, has turned the presidency over to Daniel. Doug now serves as vice president.
Carla, also 34, said the win gives the family a larger platform for promoting agriculture, which the entire Trantham family has been involved in for generations. They are not only active in their business, but also promote farm education in local high schools and support many of the activities at the Calhoun County Ag Center.
“This gives us a larger platform for agriculture,” Carla said. “We will be asked to judge more events and speak at more events.”
The couple and their children will be part of Gov. Kay Ivey’s inaugural parade Monday in Montgomery.
Carla added that the children are being raised in a farm setting, and the award adds to their legacy.
The couple’s August win as Alabama’s Young Farm Family allowed them to travel free to Puerto Rico convention. The state’s champion package included $40,000 toward the purchase of a Ford vehicle, a lease on a tractor and more. The most recent win includes $35,000 toward the purchase of a Ford vehicle and all-expense paid trip this spring to a conference in Florida that focuses on leadership training for farmers.
“We are excited for Daniel, Carla and their family,” said Jeff Helms, communications director for the Alabama Federation. “We know they are outstanding young farmers, and we’ve known that for some time. Now, the rest of the country has a chance to know that as well.”
Doug said the family is proud of Daniel and Carla.
“We haven’t quit turning somersaults yet,” he said. “We are ecstatic.”
They both work at the Trantham’s family business. Since 2010, when Daniel joined the farm operation, the row crop, cattle and feed business have doubled or tripled in size. The farm bags and sells 80 tons of feed and grain weekly at a feed stores 20 within a 60-mile radius and at a storefront in Alexandria. The farm sells wheat straw and Bermuda grass hay, and has improved yields on its 1,000 acres of corn, wheat, soybean and cotton through irrigation and seed selection.
Daniel oversees the operations of calving and feeding of the farm’s 300 head of cattle, triple what it was since 2010. He serves as the Calhoun County Young Farmers chair, on the Federation State Soybean Committee and is the ex-officio member of the State Wheat & Feed Grain Committee.
Carla oversees the couple’s home front, manages the payroll for 250 employees total at all the family’s enterprises and assists in the farm’s feed store. She serves on the Federation’s State Women’s Leadership Committee.
