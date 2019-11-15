The Alabama Supreme Court ruled Friday on appeals in two lawsuits filed by two Calhoun County women in previous years against medical staff.
In both lawsuits, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the defendants after a judge or jury found in their favors in 2018.
Jennifer South of Piedmont, the administrator of the estate of Jules Pierre Gillette, filed a wrongful death suit in 2015 against Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Dr. Benjamin Bailey, claiming Bailey failed to diagnose and treat Gillette’s heart condition, resulting in his death. The Supreme Court dismissed the case.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Debra Jones in November 2018 had granted summary judgement in favor of RMC.
South’s attorneys asked in December that Jones vacate her ruling in the case, which Jones denied the next month.
South’s attorneys filed an appeal in February, and the case was sent to mediation days later. The case was then reinstated on the appellate docket in July.
In the second lawsuit, a medical malpractice suit, Darla Hudson of Ohatchee claimed in 2014 that she was injured by a fall in November 2012 after doctors at Sparks Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Jacksonville, which is owned by Riverview Regional Medical Center, neglected to give her a splint a doctor ordered.
The Supreme Court affirmed the Calhoun County Circuit Court jury’s decision in the case and overruled an application filed Friday.
According to Hudson, she would not have been as seriously injured if staff at the office had given her a splint, which was ordered by a doctor after she underwent surgery.
A jury reached a verdict favoring the defendants in August 2018. Hudson’s attorney requested a new trial in September 2018, but Circuit Judge Brian Howell denied that request the next month. Hudson appealed in November 2018.
Hudson and Ben Traylor, her attorney, said they were “outraged” by the Supreme Court’s decision.
“I’ve lost all faith in the judicial system whatsoever,” Hudson said.
When the lawsuit was filed, Traylor said, medical records from that day went missing. When they turned up, he said, they did include instructions from the doctor for Hudson to wear a splint, but that document did not have a time stamp.
Traylor said Howell released the doctor from the case because a cast technician said he ordered the splint.
During the trial, Traylor said, Howell said numerous times he would tell the jury why the doctor was released, but later changed his mind.
“After years of fighting, the doctor is let out and the jury doesn’t have all the information,” Traylor said.
One of South’s attorneys, Nicholas Sparks, declined to comment on her case Friday.