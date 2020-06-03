Alabama Public Health rejects local contact tracing plan

The Alabama Department of Public Health rejected a plan from Calhoun County safety leaders that could slow the spread of COVID-19 through contact tracing, the county Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday.
According to the release, the EMA received notice that ADPH had officially declined the plan, which would have had nurses from the Calhoun County Schools system work on contact tracing — identifying people potentially exposed to COVID-19 through contact with others later confirmed to have had the virus, and helping them get tested and self-monitor — at no cost to the state through May.
The plan was submitted April 30, but until Wednesday ADPH officers had given no indication whether they would accept or reject it.
EMA Director Michael Barton was quoted as saying in the release that the department had yet to announce a plan for counties to enact.
“It is concerning that at a time when we see positive case trends increasing again, there is no clear direction from Public Health to the counties of what is actively being done to provide timely and robust contact tracing,” Barton was quoted as saying. “The experts tell us that these surveillance techniques are one of the last lines of defense against infectious disease in our communities.”
In a phone call that afternoon, Barton said the department’s regional administrator contacted him by phone to confirm that the plan had been rejected, and that there may have been logistical issues with the state Department of Education. No further information had been provided, he said.
Attempts to contact Dr. Karen Landers, assistant state health officer, were unsuccessful Wednesday afternoon.
Barton said the county is open to other opportunities, and said that the offer still stands, with another set of workers if needed. The county won’t be able to reliably perform contact tracing on its own without infection data from the state, however, he said.
“I think we have the resources to do that, but the gap would be ADPH providing the data,” he said.