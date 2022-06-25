Alabama House 29 GOP election challenge dismissed

Earlier today, officials from the Alabama Republican Party, led by its party chairman, John Wahl, met to resolve several election challenges from the primary election May 24.
One of the challenges came from House 29 candidate Jamie Grant of Etowah County, who ran for a district that encompasses parts of Whitesboro, Sardis, Attalla and Gadsden, Reece City, Hokes Bluff, Ballplay and the communities of Duck Springs, Lookout Mountain and Turkeytown.
In Calhoun County, the district includes the cities of Ohatchee and Piedmont and the communities of Wellington and Duke.
At about 7 p.m., Grant received a call that the party had dismissed his lawyer’s request for a new election, which he and Grant felt was necessary because of mistakes the Secretary of State’s office had found in the ballots published by the Etowah County Probate Judge’s office.
“The Republican Party had a chance to fix itself and it failed,” Grant said. “John Wahl’s campaign platform should never run on election integrity again,” Grant said.
He added that the party had chosen to take the easy path and dismiss the challenge rather than do what was right. He said the voters were not necessarily given the opportunity to choose their representative.
Mark Gidley, the candidate who received the most votes on May 24, will be the new representative, despite winning by only 82 votes in an election where the final tally was 4,006 to 3,924.
Challenges in State House Districts 27 and 28 were also dismissed.