 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention celebrates 50 years

ASAP gala -- employees

Nine of the 11 employees at the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention received recognition for the work they do to educate children and others about the dangers of substance misuse, and to help those in recovery from relapsing into addiction. FROM LEFT, FRONT ROW: Maiya Northard, Chandy Gordon, Quiera Lane, LaTasha Aguirre and Iesha Beard. BACK ROW: Seyram Selase, DeMarco Curry, Chrisopher Abernathy and Jason Lindell. Not shown are Byron Jackson and Deanna McLeroy.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — Growth and mission were the themes of a gala evening at Oxford Civic Center celebrating the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention’s 50 years of existence.

About 70 community leaders, ASAP employees and supporters attended the formal event, for which Hubbard’s Off Main provided the meal. They heard from several key players the agency has collaborated with to achieve its goals of educating young people about the dangers of what is now called substance misuse — a word the agency prefers rather than “abuse” — and helping those who are addicted receive the help they need to recover.

ASAP gala

The 50th Year Gala was held at the Oxford Civic Center and was catered by Hubbard’s Off Main.
ASAP gala -- Seyram Selase and Brian McVeigh

Agency for Substance’s Abuse director Seyram Selase presents District Attorney Brian McVeigh with a plaque of appreciation at the agency’s annual gala Tuesday night. McVeigh was the keynote speaker at the event.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 