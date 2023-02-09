Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention celebrates 50 years

OXFORD — Growth and mission were the themes of a gala evening at Oxford Civic Center celebrating the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention’s 50 years of existence.
About 70 community leaders, ASAP employees and supporters attended the formal event, for which Hubbard’s Off Main provided the meal. They heard from several key players the agency has collaborated with to achieve its goals of educating young people about the dangers of what is now called substance misuse — a word the agency prefers rather than “abuse” — and helping those who are addicted receive the help they need to recover.
ASAP’s director, Seyram Selase, is marking his 10th year with the agency, where the program continues to grow. During its 50 years it has expanded from one employee to 11 and increased its annual budget to one that is now close to $2 million. When ASAP began, it served only two counties but now ventures into others, and at least one of the agency’s programs, the Faith-Based Support Specialist Program, is statewide.
The Rev. Byron Jackson, who oversees that program and is the pastor of Greater Thankful Baptist Church, spoke about the one-year-old program before he blessed the food.
“The Faith-Based Support Specialist Program is a bridge to close the gap between the mental-health field and the faith-based community,” he said about the program that trains ministers to help those who are addicted. “ASAP created the program in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Mental Health.”
Jason Lindell, the emcee for the evening said when he returned to Calhoun County 12 years ago, he interned at ASAP.
“I knew I was looking for a group that worked in substance misuse not only because I had studied criminal justice in college, but I had seen too many friends, acquaintances, loved ones and family systems destroyed by substance misuse,” said Lindell, a Certified Prevention Specialist whose job is talking with students, some as young as fourth grade, who may not understand the dangers of alcohol and drugs.
“It is there in that first year of an unpaid internship, where I was spending four out of five days a week in different schools, and learning the importance of sharing the reality of the situation to these kids, helped me know that I had found my calling.”
The agency has its roots as the old Regional Alcoholism Association Council of Calhoun and Cleburne County, which was founded by the Regional Alcoholism Council of Alabama. The change of identity to Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention took place in early 1987.
After the meal Tuesday, the main speaker at the event, another key supporter of ASAP, was Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh. He’s a member of the Opioid Round Table Committee, another initiative of ASAP that is a collaborative of different members of the community. Included in the roundtable are law enforcement officers, the U.S. attorney office of the northern district, medical professionals and other prevention agencies who come to the table to share.
McVeigh told about his family’s hardscrabble early life when his father worked three jobs to eventually earn his medical degree and his mother worked and raised her family in government housing and, later, in a trailer on family property.
Their efforts were an example to him. After graduating from The Donoho School, McVeigh earned his undergraduate degree in political science from Birmingham-Southern College and his juris doctorate from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University, which he obtained in 1996.
“My collaborative effort with ASAP is as important as any in the state. Why? It has to do with others’ willingness to cooperate and not judging a book by its cover,” he said.
He shared how his family moved to Anniston in 1980, and an addicted uncle came to live in their home during the time the uncle was under house arrest for drug use.
“He would tell me, ‘Don’t do drugs or alcohol’,” McVeigh said. “He told me that from the time I was 10 years old, and as a result, I have never smoked, done drugs or drank.”
As the district attorney in the state’s Seventh District of Calhoun and Cleburne counties, McVeigh said he realizes the importance of collaboration because he relies on other entities in the law community and in the community at large when trying cases.
He mentioned other collaborations, such as the one he developed, early on, with Jacksonville State University. That joint effort has, in part, led to the Center for Applied Forensics, which does crime lab work for the area; the Police Academy, which teaches area policemen the importance of best practices; and JSU’s assistance in training investigators.
He said the county’s partnership with Oxford and Anniston police departments is another vital component of solving cases and preventing crime, in addition to several agencies, including Second Chance, United Way and the Helping Families Initiative.
“You see the blue towers with lights, which has cut down on crime,” McVeigh said, referring to the cameras erected in key areas through Anniston and Oxford. “That is all because of a federal grant.”
He spoke about how grants have also been helpful in creating the drug courts for juveniles, veterans and those suffering from mental illness. McVeigh said he appreciated many other individuals and groups who are working to help keep the area free of drugs and crime for the two counties’ citizens.
At the end of the evening, Selase presented a plaque of appreciation to McVeigh and, along with other speakers, thanked the board members of ASAP and its 11 employees.
“I think the event went extremely well, and I am even more motivated to do greater work based on the community’s response to our gala. I want others to know they can contact us.”
View or message ASAP on its Facebook page or call 256-831-4436.