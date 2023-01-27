 Skip to main content
A roundabout and a new well are set for Calhoun County

Bynum Leatherwood intersection (copy)

Traffic flows at the Bynum-Leatherwood Road and Old Gadsden Highway intersection, the site of a future roundabout.

 Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

A new roundabout for traffic at the intersection of the Old Gadsden Highway and the Bynum-Leatherwood Road is expected to cost about what the original estimate was, according to Calhoun County Engineer Rodney McCain.

The Alabama Department of Transportation posted the bid acceptance for the project late Friday morning. The cost is $1,493,657 — compared to an estimate in August of last year to be between $1.4 and $1.5 million, not counting overhead costs.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 