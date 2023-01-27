A roundabout and a new well are set for Calhoun County

A new roundabout for traffic at the intersection of the Old Gadsden Highway and the Bynum-Leatherwood Road is expected to cost about what the original estimate was, according to Calhoun County Engineer Rodney McCain.
The Alabama Department of Transportation posted the bid acceptance for the project late Friday morning. The cost is $1,493,657 — compared to an estimate in August of last year to be between $1.4 and $1.5 million, not counting overhead costs.
The Calhoun County Commission Thursday approved a supplemental agreement regarding any overruns, which will not be paid for by the state. The next day, McCain explained that the project cost is an 80/20 percent match between federal funds from the Metropolitan Planning Organization and the commissioners’ Rebuild Alabama funds.
The only delay now with the project is obtaining a review by state and county officials.
“If all is in order,” McCain said, “the work could begin in approximately 60 days. That is what we hoped for.”
The total cost is anticipated to be $1,718,076 (including overhead costs), with $1,374,460 paid for by the federal funds and $343,615 paid for by county funds.
McCain estimates the project, which was first proposed in May of 2021, will take four to six months to complete.
In other business, an amendment for paying $1.5 million to assist the Calhoun County Water Authority with digging a new well passed.
“The water from the existing well was in the realm of safety,” District 2 Commissioner Danny Shears said Friday, “but the water wasn’t as pure as it is in other parts of the county.”
The existing well is getting old, he explained, and with the new housing being built in Choccolocco, the timing is right for a new well, which had already been planned. He emphasized that the oversight of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the Environmental Protection Agency requires that water in Alabama is safe.
“There is no way, by law, it could now happen that bad chemicals get too high,” Shears said. “We can spend American Rescue Plan Act money to keep the water pure, so we are going to.”
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.