The Calhoun County jail is in “dire” shape, the sheriff told county commissioners at a meeting Thursday morning.
Sheriff Matthew Wade asked commissioners for any help they could give to the jail — which he said faced a record-high number of inmates and a record-low number of corrections officers last summer. The jail held 506 inmates as of Thursday, but the capacity is 370, according to the Sheriff’s Office website.
“We are in desperate need of some solutions to not only hire more corrections officers, but also updating the jail or building a new jail,” he said.
The county needs to find a way to improve the jail, according to Wade, or the federal government will force updates. He said the latter is a far more costly option.
“If the federal government comes in and tells us what to do it will probably cost us 10 times more,” he said. “With our low staff rates and our high incarceration rates, it’s a disaster waiting to happen.”
Wade said the jail held as many as 676 inmates last summer, while only having four corrections officers working each shift. That inmate to officer ratio is far worse than what the state or federal government recommends.
The state recommends one officer for every 10 inmates, while the federal government suggests one for every 12. The Calhoun County jail had more than 500 inmates being watched by four officers at times last summer.
Wade has been asking area officials for help to solve the jail’s issues for years. His chief complaints are that the jail isn’t big enough to accomodate the inmates and that he doesn’t have enough staff.
Calhoun County Administrator Mark Tyner told the Star earlier this month that the county has been engaged in discussions with legislators concerning the jail. He said the county was in the beginning stages of coming up with specific ideas for funding sources.
The commission did provide some relief for the jail when they voted to increase the starting pay of corrections officers from $10 to $12 an hour, Wade said, but more needs to be done.
“People need to realize that this is a dangerous situation,” said Commissioner Tim Hodges. “This is one of those things people just don’t want to deal with.”
Wade said most residents don’t want to think about what goes on in a jail, but they do want their loved ones in jail to be treated like humans and treated decently.
“It’s a very serious situation, and it’s not somebody else’s problem,” he said. “People think it’s not their problem and they don’t want to fund a jail, but it is their problem.”