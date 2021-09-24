A burst of cool, but warmth will return

Fall weather lovers rejoiced as east Alabama saw an atypical cold front rush through the state Thursday morning.
Local meteorologists and weather experts reported on the unusual dip in temperatures to the excitement of some.
“Anniston’s official low this morning was 49 [degrees]… The average low for the date is 62. So… 13 degrees below average today,” said meteorologist James Spann.
However, Spann warned in a statement on his Facebook page, “This is a temporary cool snap; we go back in the 80s next week.”
While a little cooler than what is to be expected at this time of year, Chris Darden, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Birmingham, said it was no record-breaker.
“I don’t think this is record low temperatures but it’s unusually cold for sure,” Darden said.
According to Darden, the record low for Anniston for the date was 40.
“Most places got into the upper 40s to maybe the lower 50s. So that’s pretty unusual for this time of year.”
Darden said while cold fronts were not unusual for late September, this one was “kind of a stronger one than normal.”
Darden said we can expect those temperatures to hang around for the next couple of days, but they’ll rise again by Sunday.
With Gadsden at 48 degrees, Springville at 47 degrees, the area was blanketed with chilly fall-like air a few weeks early. But whether you like or loathe the cooler air, it will certainly lose the mugginess: Darden noted that next week would be much drier than the soaking wet summer the region has seen.
From an agricultural standpoint, regional crops should remain unaffected according to Dr. Safaa Al Hamdani, Plan Physiologist and professor at Jacksonville State University’s biology department.
Al Hamdani said the way temperature affects plants is primarily in the growth. Depending on the plant species, lower temperatures typically cause the plant’s photosynthesis process to slow when exposed to lower temperatures for longer periods of time.
“For short periods, the plant will have the ability to adjust,” Al Hamdani said.