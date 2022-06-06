A broke parent’s guide to summer

There are 75 days of summer vacation and, as Phineas and Ferb reminded us on their old TV show, school comes along just to end it. But the economy today doesn’t allow for climbing up the Eiffel tower or creating nanobots, so parents must get creative when thinking up ways to keep their little ones busy.
Affordable summer camps — Summer camps are pricey and many average families today with multiple children wouldn’t be able to afford the hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars for the cost of admission. However, there are a few places locally that offer specialized camps priced much more affordably for the average family.
— Jacksonville State University has a summer program called GASP — which is the Gamecock Arts Summer Program — and offers camps for young thespians, musicians, and the like with courses such as an acting camp, digital cinematography film camp, visual arts camp and more. The camp cost is about $350 per non residential camper (or those who aren’t remaining on campus), and $500 for residential campers.
— Another JSU summer program that’s even cheaper is the Field School Programs. These mini-camps run from about $100 with some absolutely free and are set at the Little River Canyon Center near Fort Payne. With paddle boating, mountain biking and scavenger hunts, the programs are all immersed in a natural wildlife setting for kids to enjoy a hands-on learning experience.
— Champion Sports Academy features a number of day camps centered around sports; basketball and volleyball mostly, but also a few others. Camps range from $35 to $100 and teaches kids as young as kindergarteners.
YMCA programs and classes — Calhoun County YMCA has a number of summer programs kids can get involved in that are all affordable. It offers summer swim lessons that range from $45 to $120 as well as a number of summer day camp programs for kids ages 5 to 12 years old. Each week has themes such as pirates and mermaids or Hawaiian luaus. Families who are members with the Y can also participate in events like “Y All Night,” where kids can hunker down, lock-in style at the YMCA and watch movies, play games and eat snacks with kids their own age.
The Anniston Museum of Natural History — This gem has everything parents need to keep the kids entertained with an educational kick. The calendar at the museum is packed with things to do this summer, such as the Explore Like Lewis and Clark Summer Camp — an immersive three-day camp June 22-24 where kids learn about Native American cultures, different animals and plant life, Lewis and Clark style. The cost of admission is $130 per child age 7-13, with members receiving a discount. Many of the museum programs are free with the cost of admission, such as the Creature Feature. The program hosts live animals for participants to interact with every second Saturday each summer month from 1-2 p.m.
Berry picking — One lesser known fact about wineries is that sometimes they host blueberry picking. Parents can go wine tasting for a small fee while their little ones grab a bucket and fill it with fresh picked blueberries. Harpersville’s Morgan Creek Winery starts their picking season in mid June and goes until they run out of blueberries — usually around July 4, according to staff.
Local parks — Make a list of all the local parks in the area and let your little one mark each one off as you visit them. Choccolocco Park, Oxford Lake, Zinn Park, Lake Yahou Park, Jacksonville’s square — venture out to ones you haven’t visited before and discover new areas to find a new family favorite.
Farmers Markets — Another budget friendly option on the weekend is to visit one of the area’s four farmer’s markets. Not only do kids learn where our local produce and food source comes from, they will also likely get a sweet treat out of the process. Fresh baked pastries, locally farmed strawberries, homemade jams, farm-raised local honey — farmers markets are full of tasty surprises.
When all else fails, the interstate always leads to Birmingham and Atlanta, where you can find the Birmingham Zoo and McWayne Center to the west and the Coca Cola museum and the Atlanta Aquarium to the east.