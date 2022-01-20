3rd COVID treatment unit possible at RMC

There’s a chance that Regional Medical Center in Anniston will need to open a third unit to treat COVID patients, RMC CEO Louis Bass told The Star Thursday.
“It’s tight right now,” Bass said Thursday morning, noting at that time that the hospital’s 40-plus caseload included six patients who were being held in the emergency room “waiting for us to get to them.”
The spread of the disease among employees and the community makes the situation “tough” to deal with, he said.
“We are looking at the possibilities and potential if we may have to open up a third one and how we can best do that,” Bass said.
Since Jan. 1 there have been 3,672 cases of COVID in Calhoun County according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The positivity rate for Calhoun County on Thursday was 44.6 which is considered high. The “positivity rate” tells how prevalent positive cases of the disease are when compared to the number of tests being done.
Dr. Raul R. Magadia, an infectious disease specialist and director of the pandemic unit at RMC, said Thursday that even though the numbers are high there is a positive — people are not getting as sick compared to the delta variant.
“For whatever reason, the positivity rate is high but the hospitalization rate has kinda been steady,” Magadia said.
The number of COVID patients at RMC on Thursday was 43. Six patients were sick enough be admitted to the ICU and two patients were on ventilators, Magadia said. There has been 20 COVID-related deaths at RMC since Jan. 1.
Magadia said last year during the delta surge, when there were 44 patients in the hospital, half of them were needing ICU level of care and most of those were on a ventilator.
“That means, although we have a lot of patients getting sick, they’re not sick enough to warrant hospital stay or warrant a trip to the emergency room,” he said.
There were a total of 2,635 hospitalized statewide on Thursday.
An average of more than 750,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the U.S. every day over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Magadia said he’s also concerned about the possible “long haul” effects of the omicron variant that some patients are experiencing after having the delta variant that include fatigue and brain fog.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen” with the patients who contract the omicron variant of COVID, Magadia said. “Are they going to have long-haul covid as well?”
Magadia expects the current surge of omicron to taper off in the next two to three weeks.
“What’s going to be happening to us happened in New York and major cities three or four weeks earlier, based on the news report that we’re getting from New York that they are leveling off, they have reached their peak maybe a week or two weeks ago,” Magadia said.
He said even though there is a nursing shortage at RMC, elective surgeries are still being performed.
Still, the hospital can’t afford for resources to be abused. Kristin Fillingim, RMC marketing director, wanted to remind the public that the emergency room should not be used as a COVID-19 test site or for non-emergency symptoms.
“Please reach out to your primary or urgent care providers, we have several new and established primary care physicians taking walk-ins,” she said.
Fillingim said primary care physician can be found by calling the hospital’s physician finder at 256-231-8880 or by visiting the sick clinic at Jacksonville Family Medicine on Tuesday and Thursdays, 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Free COVID test kits and N95 masks available, or soon to be
Free COVID-19 tests are now available free of charge that can be ordered online and delivered in the mail.
The State Health Officer has issued a standing order for over-the-counter home COVID-19 tests that have been issued an emergency use authorization or are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free of charge. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.
Free home tests can be ordered from www.covidtests.gov.
The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans next week. The masks will come from the government’s Strategic National Stockpile, that has over 750 million of the masks on hand. The N95 masks offer better protection against the omicron variant of COVID -19 compared to the regular cloth masks health-conscious Americans have grown accustomed to wearing.
The free masks will be available through pharmacies and community health centers across the country. A list of locations that will distribute the masks has not been announced. Masks will be limited to three per person.