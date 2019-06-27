The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency is working with Jacksonville State University to survey county residents about how they receive emergency alerts.
EMA Director Michael Barton said before a Calhoun County Commission meeting Thursday morning that data from the survey can point county money toward the most effective means of communicating adverse conditions, severe weather and other public safety messages.
“I want the data to truly show how people receive notifications,” Barton said. “You have to consider that not everybody receives information in the same way.”
He said the department has had success with Nixle, the service it uses to send text alerts to cell phones, but better information might lead to more versatile services that could include email and landline notices.
The anonymous survey, available online at www.calhounema.org, asks about the sources people use for their weather forecasts, the respondents’ knowledge of the warning signs of tornadoes, their familiarity with weather sirens and asks if the respondent has emergency plans in the case of disaster.
Barton said that would-be respondents who don’t have internet access can still participate by calling the EMA main number at 256-435-0540.
“They can still remain anonymous, they don’t have to give who they are or where they live,” he said.
Staff members will also have paper surveys to use at public events, Barton said, such as the Anniston Army Depot’s employee appreciation day on Friday.
Barton said the JSU Department of Emergency Management is handling the interpretation of the data and the scientific methods employed in the study.
Chongming Wang, an assistant professor in that department, wrote in an email Thursday that she hoped to have about 500 respondents before closing the survey.
Also before the meeting, commission Chairman Fred Wilson noted that a flood had occurred in the commission offices sometime in the last two weeks, the result of a leak in a water tank supplying the sprinkler system. Damage seemed to have been limited to just the office, where baseboards had been pulled up and tile would soon have to be replaced. Wilson said insurance would pay for the repairs.
County Administrator Mark Tyner said insurance estimates were still being carried out. He hoped to have the repair take place in phases to avoid disruption in county operations.
The commission’s chambers seemed unharmed by the flooding.
During its meeting, the commission also:
— Heard that July 20 is a free day at the county landfill, during which residents can make free drop-off trips.
“Years ago we had one free day, and now we have four free days,” Commissioner Eli Henderson said. “There’s no reason to have a lot of trash piled up around the house. We’ll take it.”
— Canceled its July 11 meeting. The next meeting will be held July 25 at 10 a.m.
— Authorized Barton to make arrangements with outside organizations to house EMA equipment at various locations.
“We’ll be able to better take care of our emergency management equipment and not put all our eggs in one basket, so to speak,” Barton said.
— Resolved to provide equipment and personnel for Oxford’s July 23 special election over the matter of Sunday alcohol sales. The city will pay the county $10,200 for its services.
— Authorized a letter of intent to purchase a Caterpillar bulldozer for $689,476.83 from Thompson Tractor Company in Birmingham, along with eight heavy duty dump truck chassis and two tractors from Nextran Truck Center in Fultondale, and eight 16-foot steel dump truck bodies from Childersburg Truck Service for a total of $1,433,490 during the next fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
— Held a first reading for an alcohol license for Cheaha Foothills General Store on U.S. 78 in Anniston.