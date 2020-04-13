Calhoun EMA introduces upgraded alert system

Calhoun County residents without mobile phones have a new way to get emergency alerts, the county Emergency Management Agency announced Monday.
Calhoun Alerts, the county’s upgraded notification system, is a step up from the current Nixle system, which sends text message alerts from the EMA to mobile phones. The new system, EMA Director Michael Barton said Monday, will allow users more options for where and how they receive emergency notifications. After signing up through a link on calhounema.org for a free account, locals can receive not only text messages, but also phone calls and emails about present conditions. The upgrade is through Everbridge, a program the EMA and County Commission discussed and approved in December.
Calhoun Alerts has been active for about three weeks while the EMA tested the service, Barton said, and the staff has been training for a few months to use it. The service had its first real trial Sunday night, when storms stampeded across the state.
“Last night is a good example of severe weather and a high-risk event,” Barton said Monday. “People are paying attention now. We got a lot of enquiries at the office last night from people who got calls on their landline. People are thankful for that service.”
Strong winds forced 21 trees and three power lines down onto roadways in Calhoun County, and another two trees onto Anniston houses, Barton said. There were no injuries. The county received a light scratch in comparison to the rest of the southeastern United States, with more than 30 deaths reported in the storm system’s multi-state wake from Texas up to Pennsylvania, according to a Washington Post story.
The county’s current notification system, Nixle, will still operate while people transition to Calhoun Alerts, Barton said, but the eventual goal is to totally migrate Nixle’s users to the new program.
Calhoun Alerts has a handful of useful features that users can manage themselves; it offers notifications that are relevant to the user’s home address, for instance, which could allow the EMA to send messages to specific cities or areas of the county, if necessary.
Users can also set more than one location to monitor for alerts. Someone with a job out of the county, for instance, can set alerts for the county where they work. As long as that county uses the Everbridge service, users can receive notifications there as well, Barton said.
“I get notifications from Etowah County and I’m signed up for Calhoun County. Last night our phones shook off the hook,” Barton joked.
The current spate of spam calls pestering people into simply ignoring their phones shouldn’t cause a problem, either. Barton said caller ID will show 256-380-5741 when receiving a Calhoun Alerts call. The automated system will leave a message if no one picks up, and while the emergency is still active, dialing that number will play the most recently recorded status update.
Barton said more is always better when it comes to channels for receiving alerts. Outdoor sirens, he said, aren’t made to warn people indoors of emergencies, so they don’t count. A weather radio, a trusted media outlet and the Calhoun Alerts service, he said, should be enough.
“It’s important to have at least three different methods,” Barton said. “We encourage redundancy.”