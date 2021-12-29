Calhoun County's Top 10 stories stack up this way

1. The March 25 tornado
An EF-3 tornado killed six people in rural Calhoun County while dozens of others suffered injuries and damage to their homes. Three of those killed were from one family, while a sixth person died in late April.
The tornado traveled from Boiling Springs Road northeast through Ohatchee and Wellington before dissipating near Possum Trot, which is just north of Jacksonville. Much of the damage was to churches, private homes and farm-related buildings and structures, such as chicken houses, fences, gates and storage buildings.
The Calhoun County EMA initially organized assistance to those who most needed it, and organizations such as the Cheaha Crisis Management Team and, also, the Voluntary Organization Active in Disasters. Both followed up for months helping homeowners repair or relocate.
2. COVID-19 virus
In 2021, the COVID-19 virus continued wreaking havoc in the lives of Calhoun countians. At the beginning of 2021, COVID patients filled Regional Medical Center wards and exhausted its medical professionals, as in the previous year.
The death toll in Calhoun County reached 332, as of the last reporting, and Calhoun County had 15,252 cases during 2021. The emotional stress suffered by those who lost family members and friends is immeasurable, as attested by the hundreds of loved ones and associates of Anniston fireman Justin Roberts, who died in August; and countless others.
The virus, which had morphed into the deadly and highly contagious delta virus during 2021, changed in the past few weeks into the highly contagious omicron variant. Regional Medical Center had its first case Dec. 23 and, since then, has had 13 cases. Kristin Fillingim, director of marketing and public relations for Regional Medical Center, said RMC was concerned with rising hospitalizations because of the holiday season. She shared a helpful motto from Anniston infectious disease specialist Dr. Raul Magadia, “WWWV. Wash hands. Wear Masks. Watch your distance. Vaccinate.”
3. New federal courthouse
Since 2016, Anniston and Calhoun County leaders have eagerly looked forward to having a new federal courthouse in Anniston. That was when the U.S. Congress appropriated $42,575,000 in funds for the site purchase and construction.
Construction began at 1128 Gurnee Ave. in November of 2019, and the building’s completion is expected by the spring of next year. The three-story, 63,000 square-foot building is to include a district courtroom, a bankruptcy courtroom, three judges’ chambers, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a bankruptcy administrator and the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services System.
The courthouse, in its construction alone, is pouring $29.5 million into the local economy. Once it’s in operation, it is expected to have other economic effects, such as $1.9 million on wholesale trade; $637,137 on truck transportation, $570,150 on restaurants, and $475,236 on real estate.
An even bigger impact is expected to be measurable in the countless financial transactions taking place at local businesses, thanks to between 450 to 500 people who are expected to come into Anniston monthly to handle personal or professional matters at the courthouse. Dozens of employees there will contribute to the economic impact. Already, new restaurants and tourist attractions are springing up in the area.
4. Chief Ladiga Trail
Anniston City Council’s recent vote to buy the final 1.4-mile piece of property for continuation of the Chief Ladiga Trail opens new possibilities for a revived downtown area and the dollars tourists are likely to spend in the city.
Anniston purchased the land from Norfolk Southern railroad company and plans to add to the trail, starting from the Michael Tucker Park on the south end of Weaver to Anniston’s Fourth Street near the Amtrak station.
The news likely made all hikers, walkers and bikers excited to have an opportunity to take advantage of a longtime national program of turning unused rail lines into trails. The extension will add 7.2 miles of a paved trail through the city, which, when combined with Alabama’s existing trail and the Silver Comet trail in Georgia, will give ecotourists 98 miles of pedestrian and bike trails, the longest in the nation.
Bikers, especially, can take advantage of the trail’s proximity to the Coldwater Mountain and McClellan Bike Trails, all of which continue bringing in tourism dollars.
5. Anniston City Hall
In 2019, Anniston government officials and staff moved into a section of The Anniston Star’s building on McClellan Boulevard so that City Hall could be razed and the Federal Courthouse built in its place. The downside of the move was that city hall is now a few miles away from the downtown area.
Recently, Anniston Mayor Jack Draper shared with The Star his choice for a new home.
“My preference,” he said, “is the old federal courthouse, which does not need to be vacant.” Draper believes the old courthouse would give the county a trifecta of government buildings, another boon for downtown.
The current federal courthouse building on Noble Street was completed in 1906, and an extension was added in the mid-1930s. It is the home for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama.
No final decision has been made yet about city hall’s new location.
6. Freedom Riders anniversary
Local county leaders and interested citizens campaigned for years for a memorial for the Freedom Riders who were attacked in Anniston in 1961 by members of the Ku Klux Klan. The project began in 2017 when President Barack Obama designated two sites as a national monument, the bus station at 1031 Gurnee Avenue and the location on Alabama 202 where the Freedom Riders’ bus was burned.
That campaign saw progress in 2021 with the creation of an office on Noble Street by the National Park Service to oversee the development of the memorial. A National Park Service employee, Jessica Epperson, is working to develop a museum at the bus station that re-creates the way it looked on the day of the attack and, also, to oversee the development of the park on Alabama 202. Already, the two sites are attracting tourists and have been added to a map of the routes that the Freedom Riders took in 1961.
Pete Conroy, director of the Environmental Policy and Information Center at Jacksonville State University, secured a building across the street from the bus station for the Freedom Riders Training Institute, which will inform students and others about the events of that fateful day in Anniston.
7. JSU inaugurates new president
Jacksonville State University’s board inaugurated Don Killingsworth as its president on April 9 of this year, even though he had been appointed to the position during the previous June. The delay was due to the concern of the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The university seemed to be in a celebratory mood and tied the inaugural ceremonies to a week of sports and Easter activities.
An alumnus of JSU, he has led with a steady hand in the face of adversity as the university overcame the effects of a devastating tornado and the virus.
Killingsworth has been affiliated with JSU since his college days there, except for a short period when he worked for American College Testing, Inc. in Atlanta. Killingsworth, who holds two degrees from JSU and a doctoral degree from the University of Alabama, has presided over the highest enrollment ever at JSU, a new state-of-the-art business building at Merrill Hall, and many departments’ continued growth. Killingsworth is especially known for motivating the faculty and staff to help all students who are willing to work and earn their degrees, regardless of their race, background and financial status.
8. Two incumbents will not run
State Sen. Del Marsh and state Rep. Koven Brown announced they will not seek re-election for their respective offices in the May 24, 2022, election. Marsh, who has served six terms since 1998, served as president pro tempore of the Alabama Senate from 2010 to 2021, the longest tenure in state history. Brown has served three terms in the Alabama House of Representatives, or since 2010.
Marsh has focused his interests on school choice and helped write the Alabama Accountability Act, which championed charter schools. Other issues of his focus include expanding broadband internet and trying to get a gambling package passed. Of late, he worked to spend federal aid money to build a new state house, which failed to materialize. Marsh is proud of how the Republicans have made sure the state’s finances are stable.
Brown ran on the idea of making the medical use of marijuana legal during his tenure and helped create a bill that eventually passed. Also, his work resulted in tougher penalties for funeral home directors who mismanage the money given to them for pre-paid funerals. One bill he was not able to pass involved a crackdown on the use of cellphones while driving.
Both officials have an interest in prison reform. Marsh wants more educational programs for prisoners. Brown has worked, more recently, to improve the salaries of prison employees to help with retention.
9. The best in sports, JSU and Anniston High
When the calendar turned to 2021, Jacksonville State University’s football program was safely entrenched as a Football Championship Subdivision school in the venerable Ohio Valley Conference with popular John Grass settled as the football coach. The past 12 months have seen great upheaval.
JSU first left the OVC for the ASUN Conference. Then before the year was up, the university made the move up from the FCS to the Football Bowl Subdivision and yet another league, leaving the ASUN for Conference USA. In November, the football program underwent another major change: Grass was out, and a month later, former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez was hired as head coach.
Calhoun County sports had several accomplishments. In March, Anniston High School produced not one but two state basketball finalists.
The girls’ team advanced to the state finals for the third straight time, but Rogers High School from Florence scored a 48-37 win to deny the Bulldogs the second crown in their storied history.
Meanwhile, the Anniston boys beat Booker T. Washington 54-52 for their first state championship since 2009 and third in school history. Malcolm Carlisle was named the most valuable player of the Final Four. He formed a dynamic guard duo with all-state performer Antonio Kite, who is an Alabama football signee.
Piedmont High School won the Class 3A state championship.
10. Collaboration for Anniston and Oxford
City leaders at the Calhoun County Commission’s last meeting of the year thanked the commissioners for their ability to work together to accomplish goals. The harmony seems to have matched by the Anniston City Council and the relationship between Oxford and Anniston officials. Oxford Mayor Alton Craft and Anniston Mayor Jack Draper have already proven they can work together, as they and their councils created the East Alabama Metropolitan Airport Authority, governed by a board of directors that will include a representative from each city.
The population figures during the recent census revealed that Oxford, for the first time, had more residents than Anniston. The amount was small but expected, as Oxford capitalizes on its facilities for retail shopping and outdoor recreation.
But Anniston has reason for optimism of its own, thanks to the new Federal Courthouse, the Chief Ladiga Trail extension, the Back Country Horsemen trails, and families moving into McClellan.
Regarding future economic growth, Craft recently said, “We all share Mt. Cheaha, and it can be the hub of tourism.”
Honorable mention stories from 2021:
• McClellan and Weaver add new housing complexes: Tony Porco, the owner of Tony Porco Construction, purchased 30 acres of property at McClellan and has begun building dozens of homes costing around $400,000-$700,000 each. Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis announced an addition of 98 possible homes in the Buckhorn area. Also, Weaver took possession of the Weaver Lake and plans to increase the size of a nearby walking track and add new pavilions at the site.
• Debra Jones to run for Alabama Supreme Court: In June, Circuit Court Judge Debra Jones announced her candidacy for the Alabama Supreme Court in the election being held May 24, 2022. Jones ran in 2012 and 2018 and was defeated by a narrow margin in 2018. She was encouraged to run again by local law enforcement officials and others.
• Illegal gambling bust: A raid in April of nine different gambling sites in Calhoun County resulted in the arrest in May of three individuals. Seized at the sites were illegal gambling machines, firearms and narcotics. Three men were arrested.
• Anniston Airport fined: The Federal Aviation Administration fined the City of Anniston $1.56 million for safety violations at the Anniston Airport. The airport still had, from a previous inspection, cracks in its runway, too few and not adequately trained staff members, a mislabeled emergency fuel shutoff valve and other infractions. Anniston appealed the fine and is working to correct the problems.
• Tenth Street School closing: The Anniston City Board of Education voted in September to close Tenth Street Elementary School, which had the lowest population of students among the board’s three elementary schools. The given reasons were to save money for the system and to provide more educational benefits for the students. The declining population in Anniston was a deciding factor in closing the school.
• Choccolocco Monsters to play ball: The Signature Field at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park will be home in 2022 to a new team called the Choccolocco Monsters, which is affiliated with the Sunbelt Baseball League. The team will have an office at Friendship Community Center and will be made up of area amateur players who will gain experience in a wooden-bat league.
Senior Editor Mark Edwards contributed to this report.