Calhoun County Superintendent Turner resigns after 3 years on job

Calhoun County schools Superintendent Donald Turner resigned his position prior to a called meeting late Monday afternoon in Anniston. Turner was not present at the meeting.
Calhoun County school board president Tobi Burt told The Star shortly before the board went into executive session around 5:15 p.m. that Turner had resigned and was at a meeting or luncheon of some kind in Prattville.
Attempts to reach Turner were not returned.
Regarding an interim superintendent, Burt said the board members are in talks with some individuals.
“We will be naming an interim,” Burt said Tuesday afternoon. “We are talking with some of those who can fit it into their schedule. We hope to get one named as soon as the end of the week or as early as next week.”
Burt said he wants to assure the students, parents and the community that all is OK at the central office.
“We have a great central office staff and good personnel,” he said. “We have total confidence in what they do, and we are not in a desperate mood or stressed over any of this.”
Burt hoped to stop the rumor mill that has been churning for at least a week.
“There has not been anything ugly happen,” he said. “There is nothing immoral or unethical here, but we cannot control what everyone is saying. All of that is as far from the truth as it could possibly be.”
Burt said the board’s position is that it will move forward with the interim and then post the position.
“We are going to move forward, and we’d love to be able to have a superintendent by the time school starts back. We trust the right person will show, and then we’ll move forward.”
Turner was hired as superintendent on April 2, 2019, on a 4-3 vote and assumed the job’s duties immediately after the vote. Formerly the executive director of the school system, Turner succeeded Joe Dyar, who had retired as superintendent in 2018. Turner, a 29-year employee of the school system, is an alumnus of Wellborn High School and has also been a principal in the system.