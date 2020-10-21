Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office annual turkey fry canceled due to COVID

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office recently decided to cancel its annual turkey fry in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
November would have then the department’s 16th year to host the turkey fry, Sheriff Matthew Wade said Wednesday.
“It breaks our hearts not to be able to do it,” he said.
During a normal year, Wade said, the sheriff’s office would fry about 250 turkeys for the public, meaning hundreds of people could be exposed if even one employee or volunteer had the virus.
“You multiply that by a couple hundred or about 1,000, that could be 1,000 people affected,” Wade said.
Because up to 30 sheriff’s office employees have had COVID-19, Wade said, the department was focusing on keeping everyone safe and healthy.
Wade said the Calhoun County Deputy Sheriff’s Association pays for the turkey fry, which costs about $4,000. He said the turkeys were free to the public, but donations were encouraged for charities such as the Baptist Children’s Association or United Cerebral Palsy.
Hopefully, Wade said, the sheriff’s office will see everyone at next year’s turkey fry, and he hopes the community has a happy Thanksgiving in the meantime.
Mia Kortright is a staff writer for The Anniston Star. Contact her at akortrig@gmail.com.