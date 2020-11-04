Calhoun County sees first self-administered COVID-19 testing site

A newer type of COVID-19 test — faster, safer and painless — was available at a drive-through testing site Wednesday at the Jacksonville Community Center.
By noon, a little more than 80 people had stopped by to get tested. They were able to administer the tests to themselves, rather than relying on medical personnel.
Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency director Michael Barton said several drive-thru testing sites had been set up in the area previously, but Wednesday was the first time those tests have been self-administered.
COVID-19 tests typically involve inserting a long swab deep into a patient’s nasal cavity, which can be painful.
However, with a self-administered test, a patient only has to rub the swab inside each nostril for five seconds. At the drive-through site, nurses from Anniston’s Regional Medical Center instructed patients on what to do.
“It’s really not painful at all,” said Dr. William Curry, the associate dean of primary care and rural health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Wednesday’s testing site was the result of a partnership between the county’s Infectious Disease Task force and the Alabama Area Health Education Centers, which seeks to increase access to COVID-19 tests in rural areas, Curry said.
The self-administered tests were also safer for the medical staffers who provided them, and allowed them to save personal protective equipment, which can still be scarce, Curry said.
According to Curry, test results would come back within 48 hours.
When locals were tested through the Alabama Department of Health, results could take between five and 14 days, Barton said.
Curry said the moment when a patient is informed of a positive test is critical in fighting against the spread of the virus.
He said it was also important to test people with no symptoms, which could also slow the spread.
“So many people are asymptomatic,” he said. “They may never have symptoms, but they’re spreading it.”
Curry said many people are becoming “fatigued” by the pandemic. They’ve grown tired of wearing masks and following health guidelines. But, Curry said, it was necessary to do those things.
“That doesn’t change the reality of it,” he said. “The pandemic is very real and very dangerous.”
Barton said the number of cases and hospitalizations locally continues to rise. The county’s most recent COVID-19 death took place earlier this week.
Because cases are increasing, Barton said, it’s likely a number of tests from Wednesday’s testing site will yield positive results.