Calhoun County schools Superintendent Donald Turner resigns

Calhoun County schools Superintendent Donald Turner resigned his position prior to a special called meeting Monday evening in Anniston. Turner was not present, and the board went into executive session at 5 p.m. to discuss personnel matters.
School board chairman Tobi Burt said the board would begin seeking a replacement as soon as possible.
Turner, who was hired as superintendent on April 2, 2019, on a 4-3 vote. Formerly the executive director of the school system, Turner succeeded Joe Dyar, who retired as superintendent in 2018. Turner, a 29-year employee of the school system, took the superintendent role immediately after the vote.
Turner, an alumnus of Wellborn High School, has served in various positions within the system, including principal and as the executive director of the school system.