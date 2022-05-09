Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Donald Turner resigns after 3 years on job

Donald Turner, superintendent of the Calhoun County Board of Education, resigned his position before a special called meeting this evening in Anniston.
Turned was not present, and the board went into executive session at 5 p.m. to discuss personnel matters.
Chairman Tobi Burt said the board would begin seeking a replacement as soon as possible.
Turner, who was hired on April 2, 2019, did not return calls, seeking comment.
Turner was hired in a 4-3 vote and served from 2019 through 2022. He is a former student in the Calhoun County School System and has served in various positions within the system, including principal and once served as the executive director of the school system.
Before his hiring, an editorial ran in The Anniston Star that stated the following: “Turner will succeed if he can shepherd this coalition of Calhoun County schools closer to a brighter world where more students rise above Alabama’s poor academic history, where faculty are habitually empowered and families believe their children are getting the best public education this region can provide.”
The COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, and educators everywhere in the nation came under severe criticism regarding the shutdown of schools and the wearing of masks.
At an Oct. 28 board meeting, many parents were presented, and two criticized the board for imposing the mask mandate. Even after announcing the mandate had been lifted, two parents stood and stated their objections to the mandate.