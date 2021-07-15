Calhoun County Schools hires six new principals

Calhoun County Schools has a new slew of school leaders after multiple hires this summer, county Board of Education members said Thursday.
Several principals and assistant principals were hired at local schools. New hires include:
— Andy Carpenter, principal, Walter Wellborn High School
— Caryn Watts, principal, Walter Wellborn Elementary
— Angie Stewart, principal, Ohatchee High School
— Erin Thielker, assistant principal, White Plains Middle School
— Cynthia Cain, assistant principal, Alexandria Elementary School
— Holli Sewell, assistant principal, Pleasant Valley High School
Some of those hires were completed during the board’s meeting Thursday afternoon, one of its last before classes resume for the school system next month.
During its meeting, the board also:
— Heard from John Godwin, the board’s chief financial officer, about the budget as of May 31. The general fund had a balance of about $25.9 million.
Godwin said revenues had hit their high point and spending should begin to level out the reserve over the last few months of the fiscal year, though he noted it would not be a precipitous decline.
— Renewed membership in the Alabama Association of School Boards.
— Awarded bids to Etowah Chemical to provide dishwashing machine chemicals and to Bessemer Gas for propane.
— Approved updates to virtual school policies and procedures, and revisions to Leave for Unavoidable Cause policy.