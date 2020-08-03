Calhoun County Schools delayed until Aug. 18

Calhoun County Schools will again delay the start of classes by a week, this time until Aug. 18, Superintendent Donald Turner announced Monday.
Schools in the system typically go back in session on Aug. 5 each year, but school officials announced in mid-July that classes would be delayed a week. That delay was to allow faculty more time to train in virtual learning options, Turner said at the time, which will allow some county students to attend classes from home while the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Classes were intended to resume next week, but instead that time will be used to continue preparation for distance learning, Turner said Monday, and allow more time for safety supplies like hand sanitizer and partitions to be delivered. Both are part of the school system’s safe reopening plan, Turner said.
“We just needed more time,” Turner said Monday, shortly after making the announcement.
Though the change was announced Monday, Turner said it won’t officially be approved by the school board until Thursday, when the board convenes for a special called meeting.
On Monday, Turner said he had not yet heard from any parents opposed to the change. He said the school board is aware that parents have to change child-care arrangements when class start dates change. That’s one reason, he said, why the county didn’t adopt a “staggered” opening plan that would have some students coming to school on certain days of the week and some on others.