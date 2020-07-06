Calhoun County murder defendant gets reduced bond reduced, case goes to grand jury

An Iron City man charged with murder had his bond reduced Monday and sent his case to a Calhoun County grand jury.
Jeffrey David Raney, 28, opted Monday afternoon to waive his preliminary hearing. Calhoun County District Judge Randy Moeller also lowered Raney’s bond from $60,000 to $20,000.
Raney remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Monday. As a condition of his bond, Raney was ordered to undergo GPS monitoring and avoid contact with the victim’s family.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Raney on June 14 after he allegedly shot and killed 61-year-old Jerry Brown at his DeArmanville home.
Authorities told The Star in June that Brown and Raney’s mother, Susan Raney, had gotten into a domestic dispute that turned physical when Raney fired at Brown.
Authorities said Susan Raney initially claimed responsibility for Brown’s death, but deputies determined that Raney was the shooter.
Susan Raney has since been charged with hindering prosecution and also remained in jail on Monday.
An attempt Monday to reach Jeffrey Raney’s defense attorney, Sheila Field, for additional comment was not immediately successful.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Raney could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.