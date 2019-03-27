The body of a 25-year-old Calhoun County man was found in a creek in Fort Payne on March 21, according to a statement from the Fort Payne police department.
James Thomas Phillips, 25, was identified after an autopsy in Huntsville, according to an announcement on the police department’s website.
"Preliminary results from the autopsy did not yield any violent trauma to the body that would have caused the death of the male subject," Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum was quoted as saying in the statement.
Phillips was found in Wills Creek, near Prestwood Avenue South and was recovered by Fort Payne police, according to an earlier release by the police department.
The release identifies Phillips as a resident of the “Jacksonville, Alabama area.” Phillips lived on Ledbetter Street in Anniston in 2013 when he got a traffic citation, according to court records. Court records show him living in Phenix City and Winfield in later years.
Attempts to reach Fort Payne police for comment weren’t immediately successful.
“We haven’t heard anything about this,” said Marcus Wood, Jacksonville police chief, “but that’s not unusual. There’s only a handful of reasons they would have contacted us about this.”