Calhoun County Jail Ministry celebrates Christmas with inmates

It was her second time in the Calhoun County Jail. She hadn’t been there in about a decade, but she was glad to be back.
Because for Carla Young, there was life after going to jail. On Monday, she wanted the inmates there to know it can be that way for them, too.
“It felt great to reach out and talk to other women to let them see it can be done,” Young said.
Young, along with Rev. Richard Green and Anne Bradshaw of the Calhoun County Jail Ministry, visited Monday at the Anniston City Jail, which houses the county’s female inmates.
The three gave the inmates devotionals, candy canes and stamped Christmas cards to send home. They sang a song in each cell block, and formed a circle with the inmates, joined hands and prayed. Many of the inmates were happy to see them, and some got emotional during the visit.
“God loves you. He just loves you, no matter what you do,” Young said to the inmates. “You’re going to have trials and tribulations, but you’ve got to know Jesus is going to carry you through.”
Bradshaw said the ministry does this every year. Typically, she said, there are more members of the ministry involved and they go caroling in the jail, but they had to scale back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Young, who was jailed on a drug charge in 2009, said she had seen Bradshaw every week before then because Bradshaw would regularly get takeout from the restaurant where she worked. They didn’t know each others’ names, but they recognized each other, she said.
During her first Christmas in jail, Young said, she burst into tears when Bradshaw walked in.
The two talked and got to know each other, and they stayed in contact after Young’s three-month jail stint was over.
When Young was in jail, she rarely got a chance to get items from the jail store, she said, so she decided to buy candy canes to pass out this year.
“I just wanted to bring them some hope,” she said. “I just want to give back and bring a smile to someone’s face.”
During a normal year, Bradshaw said, members of the ministry would visit inmates once a week. But she hasn’t been able to visit them since the pandemic started, and even on Monday, she couldn’t get too close for too long.
“I don’t even think I’ve seen hope as low as I have this year,” Bradshaw said.
Still, Bradshaw said, she thought the visit completed its mission: to spread Christmas cheer, give the inmates hope and let them know someone cares about them.
“We know we leave them better than when we came,” she said.
Richard Green, Carla Young and Anne Bradshaw with Inmates during the Calhoun County Jail Ministry's annual Christmas celebration at the Anniston city jail.
Everyone held hands in a circle during a prayer that Richard Green, Carla Young and Anne Bradshaw lead during the Calhoun County Jail Ministry's annual Christmas celebration at the Anniston city jail.
Richard Green speaks with Inmates during the Calhoun County Jail Ministry's annual Christmas celebration at the Anniston city jail.
Inmates look over a Christmas card that the Calhoun County Jail Ministry's gave out during their annual Christmas celebration at the Anniston city jail.
Carla Young hands out Christmas cards to Inmates during the Calhoun County Jail Ministry's annual Christmas celebration at the Anniston city jail.
Richard Green and Carla Young with Inmates during the Calhoun County Jail Ministry's annual Christmas celebration at the Anniston city jail.
Richard Green and Carla Young speak to Inmates during the Calhoun County Jail Ministry's annual Christmas celebration at the Anniston city jail.
The Calhoun County Jail Ministry handed out devotionals, candy canes and stamped Christmas cards for inmates to send home during the annual Christmas celebration at the Anniston City Jail.
Inmates look over info that the Calhoun County Jail Ministry's gave out during their annual Christmas celebration at the Anniston city jail.
Carla Young hands out Christmas cards to Inmates during the Calhoun County Jail Ministry's annual Christmas celebration at the Anniston city jail. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Richard Green and Carla Young with Inmates during the Calhoun County Jail Ministry's annual Christmas celebration at the Anniston city jail. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Richard Green and Carla Young speak to Inmates during the Calhoun County Jail Ministry's annual Christmas celebration at the Anniston city jail. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Richard Green, Carla Young and Anne Bradshaw with Inmates during the Calhoun County Jail Ministry's annual Christmas celebration at the Anniston city jail. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
The Calhoun County Jail Ministry handed out devotionals, candy canes and stamped Christmas cards for inmates to send home during the annual Christmas celebration at the Anniston City Jail.
Inmates look over info that the Calhoun County Jail Ministry's gave out during their annual Christmas celebration at the Anniston city jail. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star