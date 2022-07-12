Calhoun County hires interim school superintendent Reyes for permanent job

The Calhoun County Board of Education on Tuesday suspended its search for a new superintendent and hired the interim for the permanent job.
Jose Reyes Jr. assumed the temporary leadership role June 7 and impressed the board members enough to hire him.
“My wife Leslie and I are tickled to be here,” Reyes said. “Calhoun County is a diamond in the rough, and we hope to bring all the people together to be one team and be the best.”
Before the board broke into executive session to discuss personnel matters, Chairman Tobi Burt said he could not be more excited about the future of the county schools.