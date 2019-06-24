The Calhoun County Fair received a loan of $76,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to purchase new land for expanding the fair, the federal agency announced Monday.
In the past, the fair has been held on Bynum Leatherwood Road near the Calhoun County Recycling Center.
The new fairground is an 18-acre tract of land just across the street from that site, at the intersection of Bynum Leatherwood Road and Old Gadsden Highway.
“Where we're at, we're just limited on space,” said Doug Trantham, president of the fair board. “We didn't have enough space for the carnival to come in or enough parking space so we just saw a need to move across the road."
The Calhoun County Fair bought the land from Farmers & Merchants Bank in a deal that closed on May 8 for $76,000, according to a deed recorded with the Calhoun County probate office.
The fair began in 2016 after Trantham and others got together to restart the event after it ended in the 1980s, Trantham said.
The nonprofit organization hosts two events a year, according to Randy Shuffield, a fair board member. In the fall, there is an agricultural fair that includes a carnival and agricultural contests and a carnival-only event in the spring.
"We feel like the fair can build to where we can at least have 10,000 to 15,000 people coming through it,” Shuffield said. “But in the space that we have, It's just not possible to get the number of rides and things that we would need to entertain that many people."
Shuffield said the board is hoping to use the larger land to expand upon what the fair can offer including adding a petting zoo and pumpkin-growing contests.
"We think it's important for kids to be able to come out and of course ride the rides and have fun but also our goal is going to be to try to educate them some about agriculture," Shuffield said.
Shuffield also said the larger space will allow the fair to become more involved with local agricultural groups. This past year, Shuffield said, the fair teamed up with local 4-H and Future Farmers of America students to host a pig show. They’ve also previously partnered with local tractor dealers to advertise and showcase their products as well as agricultural teachers in the county to showcase students’ work.
“We're starting to get more involved with those agricultural groups and as we grow we hope to become even more involved,” Shuffield said.
Trantham said the group also hopes to rent out the space for other events such as rodeos and demolition derbies in order to raise more money for youth agricultural programs such as Future Farmers of America and 4-H.
“The purpose of the Calhoun County Fair is to promote extracurricular youth agricultural programs in the county,” Trantham said. “That's where the funding goes, the money that it brings in, other than the expense of doing it."
The next fair will be Oct. 8 through Oct. 12.