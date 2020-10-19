Calhoun County COVID infections on the rise, local officials say

Calhoun County saw more new infections with COVID-19 in the past week than it has in any week since August, local emergency management officials said Monday.
It’s another sign the area may be heading into a predicted second wave of the pandemic, Calhoun County Emergency Management Director Michael Barton said.
“The message is that COVID is still alive and well and each of us needs to practice responsibility,” Barton said.
As of Monday morning, 4,109 people in Calhoun County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. New cases had been on the decline in recent weeks, but ADPH charts now show them curving up in recent days.
Calhoun County officials maintain their own count of new cases, and by their numbers the county saw 249 news cases in the week ending Sunday. That’s the largest number of new infections since the first week of August, when the state was coming off a summer surge that filled local hospitals.
Hospitalizations are increasing in Calhoun County, too. There were 34 people at Regional Medical Center with COVID-19 Monday, according to county numbers, compared to 18 on Oct 1.
ADPH moved the county into the “high risk” category for the spread of the virus on Friday, after the county logged a second week of high positivity rates on COVID-19 tests. According to Johns Hopkins University’s website, when a high percentage of tests for the virus come back positive, that’s often a sign that the rate of infection in the community is high.
Any one of those trends by itself might not be cause for concern, Barton said. Together, he said, they look like the conditions the county saw before the summer surge.
“When we look back to summer, when we saw the increase, this is how we started,” Barton said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, public health officials have expected a second wave of new infections as fall gives way to winter. Current projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation — the most widely-used COVID forecast — show the virus surging in Alabama through November and peaking in mid-December.
Advice from health officials remains the same:
• Wear a facemask.
• Watch your distance, maintaining at least 6 feet from others.
• Wash hands frequently.