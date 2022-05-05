Calhoun County Commission recognizes new executive secretary

The glue that will hold us together: That was the phrase used to describe Christi Ford, the employee in the Calhoun County Commission office who has stepped up to accept a new position.
She is the new executive secretary and was recognized at last week’s meeting by the commissioners. Ford takes the place of the longtime secretary, Janice Graham.
After the acknowledgement, the commissioners conducted business as usual, then also heard comments from two individuals.
The commissioners also:
– Resolved an amendment to reissue two bids, one for litter pickup and removal and one for LED sports lighting.
– Voted to participate in the Joint Actuarial Study Program offered by Cavanaugh Macdonald Consulting, LLC.
– Amended a resolution to give the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office $95,000 to purchase patrol vehicles and vehicle equipment.
– Resolved to declare as surplus several pieces of equipment belonging to the Emergency Management Agency of Calhoun County, other pieces of equipment from the Calhoun County Landfill and a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer belonging to the Calhoun County Appraisal Department.
---
Sheriff Wade speaks on pistol permits
During the open-floor discussions, Sheriff Matthew Wade thanked the commissioners for the renovations at the jail, many of which are still ongoing. Also, he expressed his concern for the change in the state law on March 10 regarding the permit-less carry bill.
The income from the sale of pistol permits, he explained, will all but vanish in 2023. He explained how many gun owners stopped purchasing permits as soon as the law passed. This has caused a 40 percent drop in the sheriff department’s income from the sale of permits. Because the Alabama local delegation of the House of Representative assured the department that they will find the same amount of funding that the sheriff’s office received in 2022, the year that the amount will be 40 percent lower.
“When people dial 911, they expect law enforcement officers, firefighters and ambulance drivers to show up,” Wade said. “Now, we have been hamstrung.”
Several commissioners expressed their determination to provide the department with as much financial support as possible to the sheriff’s office.
“Be patient and realize we are at the mercy of funding cuts too,” said the current chair of the commissioners, Lee Patterson.
---
Hospital disputes claim
Another speaker during the open-floor portion of the meeting was George Dudchock, a retired employee at Regional Medical Center of Northeast Alabama. He complained that the hospital’s board operates in secrecy and does not allow members of the public to attend their meetings.
His reason for complaining to the commissioners is that they have a partial role to play when appointing members to the RMC board.
Later, in a phone conversation with a reporter after the meeting, the chair of the RMC board, Jay Jenkins, disputed Dudchock’s comment.
“It is not true that we have closed meetings,” Jenkins said. “We have people come to our meetings often.”
Also, Dudchock charged that the board members appoint only friends to the board.
“One of you recently asked me if I won’t be happy until I am appointed to the board, Dudchock said. “I told you that is not true, but you need someone on the board who looks after the workers and not the executives.”
Jenkins said it is untrue that there are no representatives on the board who work at the hospital.
“The chief of staff at the hospital is a member on the board,” Jenkins said. “Dr. George Crawford is also a member. The CEO, Louis Bass and the CFO, Mark North work there. An employee at the RMC clinic is at every board meeting assisting the vice president of finances. The directors of Stringfellow Hospital and the director of nursing are board members. The idea that we have no representation of staff members is absurd.”
Also, Dudchock said the board of RMC eliminated many of the employees’ pensions, even though they had been grandfathered in. He said he did not receive the money he was due after his retirement.
In a later conversation with Bass, he told the reporter that the changes made by the hospital board echoed actions thatmany companies throughout the nation had to make. For RMC, the board decided, in May of 2007, to freeze the defined-benefits pension plans and add no new employees. However, new employees were able to take part in a 403(b) plan, which is similar to 401(k) plans. The hospital matched contributions up to a certain amount. In 2014, the board voted to fully freeze the old defined-benefits pension plan and add no additional benefits. In 2016, the hospital gave all employees three options for the money in their plans: roll their money into the 403B plan, take out their money or choose an annuity that would be paid out upon their retirement.
“Many of the employees were pleased with the organization, that we were able to give them their benefit so they could roll it into a 403(b),” Bass said, “and they have done well because of the gains in the stock market in the last five to six years. What we did was not unusual in not only health care but also in many other industries.”
In addition to complaints regarding RMC, Dudchock told the commissioners that the fire chiefs and mayors of Anniston and the surrounding cities, led by Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis, complained to the commissioners that they were trying to get legislation passed that would take earmarked funds for the fire departments and the cities and to fund the county’s revenue office and the license office.
Patterson later said the money is not earmarked, and a few years ago, the county had been trying to find a way to ease the burden of paying the $1.7 million a year to collect ad valorem taxes for schools, cities and the area fire departments. However the mayors’ actions caused them to drop the issue.